Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon confirmed to lead upcoming crime thriller drama The Mantis; know character details

Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon are all set to headline the upcoming crime thriller K-drama The Mantis. Based on the French miniseries La Mante, this Korean remake will depict a similar story of a copycat serial killer. The Mantis is currently scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon confirmed as leads for The Mantis

On July 23, SBS officially announced that Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon are going to star in the new drama The Mantis. They will be portraying the roles of a former serial killer mother and her police officer son.

The narrative of the drama promises a dynamic storyline and relationship between the mother-son pair who set out to solve the crimes of a copycat serial killer.

Know more about upcoming crime thriller The Mantis

Based on the French drama miniseries La Mante, the Korean remake will revolve around a female serial killer, who earned the nickname Mantis after brutally taking the lives of five men 20 years ago. Ironically, her son is a police officer in the present day. When a serial killer sets out to copy Mantis’s crimes in the present day, the son who hated his mother his whole life, has to team up with her in order to catch the culprit.

Advertisement

Go Hyun Jung takes on the titular role. She has already demonstrated her meticulous acting skills in works like Mask Girl, Reflection of You, Queen Seondeok, and more. Hence expectation runs high to witness her take on the Mantis role and captivate viewers with a fierec aura.

On the other hand, Jang Dong Yoon is renowned for his appearances in popular dramas like The Tale of Nokdu, Like Flowers in Sand, Joseon Exorcist, and more. His addition to the drama promises a dynamic experience.

Overall, viewers are eagerly looking forward to the harmonization and on-screen synergy between these two actors from different generations.

Meanwhile, The Mantis is set to be helmed by director Byun Young Joo. She is known for her sensational directing skills in Helpless, Flying Boss, Ardor, and more. Joining him is screenwriter Lee Young Jong, who has worked on 12:12: The Day, Private Eye, Lucid Dream, and more.

Advertisement

The Mantis is set to premiere on the SBS network.

ALSO READ: Kingdom: Ashin of the North turns 3; Decoding Jun Ji Hyun’s layered warrior character in zombie thriller prequel