The Tale of Nokdu’s Jang Dong Yoon to lead upcoming thriller K-drama The Mantis alongside Go Hyun Jung

Jang Dong Yoon, the actor who was last seen in the fantasy romance K-drama My Name is Cupid is set to take on a new role in the French Drama La Mante’s upcoming Korean remake.

It has been reported that Jang Dong Yoon will lead the upcoming thriller K-drama The Mantis alongside Go Hyun Jung.

On June 27, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that The Tale of Nokdu’s Jang Dong Yoon will lead the upcoming French drama remake The Mantis.

It was made known that Jang Dong Yoon will be the main male in The Mantis which is the remake of the popular thriller French drama La Mante. The original French drama has 6 parts and has been released on Netflix. The drama is quite famous among fans who appreciate its thrilling story with an emotional plot.

Jang Dong Yoon will be seen playing Cha Soo Yeol, son of Go Hyun Jung who will portray Jeong Yi Sin, a serial killer who is also popular as Mantis her nickname. The Mantis is one of the most interesting K-dramas in the works telling the story of a woman who is a serial killer but is imprisoned now. Things go out of hand when a copycat criminal starts imitating her.

As the need arises, Jeong Yi Sin’s son who is a cop has to take the help of her serial killer mother to solve the series of murders and catch the copycat serial killer. Jeong Yi Sin and Cha Soo Yeol form an unusual team regardless of their differences.

Know Jang Dong Yoon

Jang Dong Yoon is a South Korean actor who is known for captivating audiences on the small screen. He marked his acting debut with a Naver web drama called Women at a Game Company, after which he was seen in the teen mystery drama Solomon’s Perjury.

Jang Dong Yoon garnered popularity and recognition for his leading role in the period romance The Tale of Nokdu. His other noted K-dramas include Search, Oasis, Daily Dose of Sunshine and My Name is Cupid.

