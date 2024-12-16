Go Hyun Jung gets rushed to emergency room due to poor health; unable to attend Namib press conference

Go Hyun Jung, who is set to make her TV comeback with the upcoming drama Namib, was unable to attend the press conference on December 16. According to her agency, the actress's health condition was deteriorating, and she was rushed to the emergency room. Following the news, fans have been expressing their concerns.

According to reports on December 16, Go Hyun Jung's agency representative stated that she fainted in the morning and then was rushed to the emergency room. They also mentioned that this is not the first time such a thing has happened, as the actress fainted several times while on the set filming for Namib. Her agency added that she tried her best to stay well as there were only two days left for the shoot at that time. However, it seems like her health condition has only deteriorated since then.

"We hope no one misunderstands, as there isn’t another reason. It is difficult to talk about the details as it is a personal issue," her representative asked for fans' understanding.

Meanwhile, the production team of Namib also confirmed that Go Hyun Jung has decided not to attend the press conference as the medical professionals have asked her to rest for a speedy recovery. The news of her health condition became the talk of the town, and fans couldn't help but express worry over the situation.

Advertisement

In Namib, Go Hyun Jung will take on the female protagonist role of Kang Soo Hyun, the former CEO of an entertainment agency. She had a 100 percent success rate in transforming trainees into stars. She has a great eye for recognizing talents who will also earn huge commercial success. Following her unique philosophy, Kang Soo Hyun established Pandora Entertainment with her husband and colleague.

Although she had a successful career, she always felt guilty about a mistake she made, which ended up hurting her son. Her life gets more complicated when she is suddenly kicked out of her own agency. During this time, she meets Yoo Jin Woo (played by Ryoeun), a trainee who also got kicked out. They form a connection through their mutual goals.

Namib is set to premiere on December 23.

ALSO READ: 2NE1 releases 15TH ANNIVERSARY BEST LP with hits like I AM THE BEST, UGLY, and more to commemorate K-pop journey