Namib poster OUT: Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun and Lee Jin Woo embark on a quest for dreams
Namib has released a new poster featuring the leading cast, including Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, and others, ahead of its premiere.
Namib is an upcoming South Korean series starring Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new poster for the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The story follows two individuals who, after experiencing major setbacks in their professional lives, join forces to overcome challenges and build a better future together.
On December 13, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series Namib released the official main poster featuring Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Jin Woo. The characters Kang Soo Hyun and Shim Joon Seok share warm smiles as they walk forward, hinting at the possibility of rekindling their once-distant relationship. Meanwhile, Yoo Jin Woo’s wrist scarf and Shim Jin Woo’s hearing aid spark curiosity about their pasts and personal journeys.
The tagline, “A place where the desert and the sea meet to become a dream,” teases the inspiring synergy among the four as they support one another in their quest to achieve their dreams.
The plot of Namib follows Kang Su Hyun, a producer renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin Woo, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.
Apart from Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, Sa Kang, and others. Namib is set to premiere on December 23, 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean network ENA.
Are you excited about this upcoming show?
ALSO READ: Bogota: City Of The Lost poster: Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon and more struggle for power; check out new stills