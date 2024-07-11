Goblin star Gong Yoo deep bows to fans expressing gratitude for birthday wishes; See PIC

Gong Yoo cuts the cake on July 10. The Goblin actor was flooded with birthday wishes by fans as he turned a year older. He expressed his gratitude to fans for the wishes through social media. The star is known for his roles in hits like Coffee Prince, Goblin and Train to Busan. Here is a look at how Gong Yoo conveyed his thanks.

Gong Yoo does deep bow thanking fans for birthday wishes

On July 11, Gong Yoo took to Instagram and thanked fans for all the birthday wishes. The actor deep bowed and expressed his gratitude for all the love and wishes that he received. See the pictures below.

More about Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003.

The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big, and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan, and many more. Over the years, he has appeared in several hits like Coffee Prince and Silenced which have established him as a versatile and talented actor.

Gong Yoo will be taking the lead in the mystery thriller The Trunk along with Seo Hyun Jin. The mystery romance revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often.

Gong Yoo will be leading the upcoming modern historical drama alongside Song Hye Kyo. This is one of the most anticipated projects as the two big actors collaborate.

He will also be returning for Squid Game Season 2.

