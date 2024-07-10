Happy Birthday Gong Yoo: Charting actor's global fame due to Goblin, Train to Busan and Squid Game

Gong Yoo has been in the industry for over two decades and has solidified his position as one of the top actors from South Korea. Over the years, he has appeared in several hits like Coffee Prince and Silenced which have established him as a versatile and talented actor. He gained global fame with his more recent hits Goblin, Squid Game and Train to Busan. Here is a breakdown of his roles in these projects.

Gong Yoo's rise to global fame with Train to Busan, Goblin and Squid Game

Train to Busan

Train to Busan is a zombie thriller film which was released in 2016. It tells the story of passengers going from Seoul to Busan towards a survivor camp as the world is plagued by a zombie outbreak. The film is enlaced with zombie horror and human emotions.

Gong Yoo plays the role of a father who is travelling on the train with his daughter. He starts off as a character who has given into the capitalistic society but eventually, his character goes through a growth and we see him make decisions for the future of not only his own daughter but for others as well. His character learns leadership, sacrifice and courage on this train journey.

Goblin

Goblin was released in 2016 and is a fantasy romance. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

Unlike Train to Busan, Gong Yoo plays a very different character. He appears as the cold and lonely fantastical being who once was a warrior. His character Kim Shin goes through an evolution which spans centuries. He goes through everything from loneliness to finding love and losing it.

Through Goblin, Gong Yoo proved that he can not only pull off serious emotional scenes but also heart-touching romantic moments as well as comedy. While he appeared as a great warrior in the scenes depicting the past, he also showed his acting chops as a man falling in love and the fear of loss.

This drama contributed greatly towards making Gong Yoo a well-known name among K-drama fans.

Squid Game

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024.

Gong Yoo plays the mysterious man who meets the lead character at the train station and asks him to play the game. Though Gong Yoo made a small guest appearance in the series, it did not go unnoticed by the fans. His scene with Lee Jung Jae made rounds on the internet as viewers appreciated his performance in that short scene.

It will be interesting to see how Gong Yoo will make a return in Squid Game Season 2.

More about Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan and many more.

Gong Yoo will be taking the lead in the mystery thriller The Trunk along with Seo Hyun Jin. The mystery romance revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often.

The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

The actor will be returning for Squid Game Season 2. The sequel has been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P and more.

Gong Yoo will be leading the upcoming modern historical drama alongside Song Hye Kyo. This is one of the most anticipated projects as the two big actors collaborate.

