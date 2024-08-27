BLACKPINK’s Lisa lands 4th entry on Billboard Hot 100 with New Woman; joins BTS' Jungkook and more K-pop acts in top 10 list

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s latest solo single New Woman featuring Rosalía is sweeping top spots on global and domestic music charts. Now, the song’s debut on Billboard Hot 100 landed her a spot among the top 10 K-pop artists with the most entries on the chart. With this achievement, she joined other A-list K-pop acts like BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, NewJeans, and more.

On August 27, Lisa’s New Woman debuted at No. 97 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 (dated August 31). This marks the BLACKPINK rapper’s 4th solo entry on the chart. Previously, in September 2021, her solo debut single LALISA peaked at 84 on the chart. Two months later, MONEY also debuted on Billboard Hot 100, peaking at 90.

Then, Lisa’s 2024 comeback single ROCKSTAR marked her 3rd entry on the esteemed music chart, claiming the 70th spot on July 13. With four songs entering the chart, Lisa is now at the 10th spot among the top 10 K-pop acts with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries.

Congratulations Lisa!

Among the other top K-pop artists on Billboard Hot 100, BTS is leading with 27 entries, BLACKPINK in the second with 9 entries, and BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are at 3rd and 4th with 7 and 6 entries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gangnam Style hitmaker PSY has claimed the 5th spot with 5 entries, while girl group NewJeans also has five songs charting on Billboard Hot 100. BTS members J-Hope, SUGA, and V all have four entries on the chart and they have landed at the 7th, 8th, and 9th spots, respectively.

Released on August 15, Lisa’s latest single New Woman marks a fresh musical era for the K-pop idol. After launching her solo agency LLOUD, the rapper is focusing on her solo career more than ever, expressing her honest artistry through the latest songs.

Following the success of the comeback single ROCKSTAR, expectations were high for New Woman and the MONEY singer didn’t disappoint fans. In particular, the seamless collaboration between Lisa and Spanish singer Rosalía earned global praise. The conceptual and unique music video also helped the K-pop icon further solidify her global stardom.

