Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes Awards is underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. Also called mini Oscars, the Golden Globes announced its nominations to celebrate the best achievements of television and film on December 11 with Barbie and Oppenheimer leading the way. Greta Gerwig’s toy doll film bagged 9 nominations with Christopher Nolan’s biopic film on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of nuclear weapons trailing right behind with eight nominations. Oppenheimer opened the Golden Globes 2024 night with Robert Downey Jr. Winning Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role, Motion Picture. RDJ plays Lewis Strauss in Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

Robert Downey Junior wins big at Golden Globes Awards 2024

The acclaimed Hollywood actor won Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture at the Golden Globes Awards. Robert Downey Junior played Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, opposite Cillian Murphy. This win marks his third Golden Globes win following his win in 2001 and 2010 for Ally McBeal and Sherlock Holmes respectively.

Accepting his honor at the Golden Globes tonight, Downey Jr, 58 acknowledged Universal for going all in “on Christopher Nolan to direct Cillian Murphy with Emma Thomas producing, with Emily(Blunt) and Florence(Pugh) and this cast and crew and, helped them render a goddamn masterpiece.”

The actor also thanked his motivator, his wife, Susan Downey, who “made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone,” in his acceptance speech.

Robert Downey Jr bested notable names in the awards category

Robert Downey Jr was up against Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Charles Melton (May December) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki clinched best Supporting Actress award at Golden Globes 2024 for playing Princess Diana