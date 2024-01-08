The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki clinched best Supporting Actress award at Golden Globes 2024 for playing Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki, acclaimed for embodying Princess Diana in the final seasons of The Crown, clinched the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series. The 33-year-old expressed the profound impact of her role, sharing the extensive research that deepened her respect for Diana, shedding light on the battles she faced amid media scrutiny and a challenging divorce. The narrative focused on the royal's final days before the tragic car crash in August 1997. Here's what Elizabeth Debicki said during her acceptance speech.

Elizabeth Debicki on winning the Best Supporting Actress award

Wearing a champagne Dior couture gown, Debicki accepted the award and said, "Thank you so much, Thank you to the creatives of this show for trusting me with this part, to our cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children, to my mom and my dad and Kush and Tommy who are in Australia, hoping that they're in their pajamas watching this."

She continued, thanking "my partner Kristian," referring to her boyfriend, Kristian Rasmussen, and added, "He said, don't thank me so that I'm not on television, but I'm gonna thank you anyway!"

Debicki continued, "Who else? Goodness. Maybe that's it," to lots of laughs from the crowd. "This is just astonishing to me!" she exclaimed, then thanked her agent and publicist. She concluded, "I just wanna say thank you to my beloved and dear godmother who left us too quickly, too soon. This one's for you, babe."

Debicki earned widespread praise for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the concluding seasons of the popular Netflix royal drama. Dominic West, her co-star, expressed to Town & Country that his favorite moments on the show involved scenes with her.

Competing Actresses: Abby Elliott, Christina Ricci, J. Smith-Cameron



The nomination roster for Best Supporting Actress boasted stellar performers like Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession). Abby Elliott, portraying Natalie Sugar Berzatto in The Bear, emphasized her tight bond with co-star Jeremy Allen White. Christina Ricci returned for Yellowjackets Season 2, highlighting the complexity of her character. J. Smith-Cameron, a standout in Successio*, reminisced about the on-screen flirtation with co-star Kieran Culkin.



