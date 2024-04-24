Gong Yoo in talks to join Song Hye Kyo for Our Blues writer and Coffee Prince director; Know more

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo are two of the greatest actors in the Korean film and TV industry. Both of them have established prolific careers spanning over decades. The two of them starring together in a drama would be a piece of delightful news for the K-drama watchers and the latest reports suggest it’s not so far.

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo reportedly to lead new K-drama by director of Coffee Prince and writer of Our Blues

On April 24, several Korean media coverage reported that Gong Yoo is in talks to star in a new drama penned by screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung. The reports further stated that actress Song Hye Kyo also reviewed an offer to lead the drama alongside the Squid Game actor, and she is also in positive discussion regarding her role.

In addition, this upcoming drama is expected to be helmed by director Lee Yoo Jung, who earlier collaborated with Gong Yoo in the classic K-drama Coffee Prince, sparking expectations for their reunion.

The report first surfaced on an exclusive coverage by News1. Fans have been going gaga over this new pairing since then, while eagerly waiting to witness the scorching on-screen chemistry between Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo.

More about Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's new drama

The name of this upcoming drama hasn’t been revealed yet, but according to the reports, a glimpse of the exhilarating narrative has been unveiled. This new drama promises to capture a realistic portrayal of the people who work at a broadcasting station.

As stated earlier, this will be deft work from the talented collaboration of director Lee Yoon Jung and writer Noh Hee Kyung. This partnership is especially piquing fans' interest as both have delivered some of the biggest hits ever in the K-drama landscape.

Director Lee Yoon Jung is known for Coffee Prince, The Lies Within, and Cheese in the Trap, while screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung has penned That Winter, the Wind Blows, Our Blues, and It’s Okay, That’s Love.

Know more about Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's impressive acting careers

Gong Yoo is dubbed a Hallyu star, worldwide who delivered major hits like Squid Game, Coffee Prince, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Train to Busan, The Silent Sea, and more. He will soon return to the OTT with the upcoming season 2 of Squid Game.

On the other hand, Song Hye Kyo is one of the most beloved Korean actresses who expanded her horizons overseas, starring in a bunch of acclaimed Chinese and American indie films. Her notable Korean works include The Glory, Descendents of the Sun, Full House, Hwang Jin Yi, My Brilliant Life, and more.

