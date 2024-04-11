Who's Gong Yoo's girlfriend? Dating rumors with Kim Go Eun, Im Soo Jung and more

Gong Yoo is a popular K-drama actor who is most well known for his roles in the hit series Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince and the film Train to Busan and Silenced. Since the actor is popular globally, it is obvious that fans are always a little curious about his personal life and who is Gong Yoo’s girlfriend. Over the years, he has been linked to various co-actors and there have even been marriage rumors. Though none of the rumors has been confirmed, the actor has dates in the past. In a previous interview, he has mentioned that he once contacted his ex-girlfriend when he was drunk and to his relief, she did not reply.

Gong Yoo’s rumored girlfriends and relationships

Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo appeared together in the super hit drama Goblin. In March 2017, Kim Go Eun had confessed that she had broken up with her boyfriend eight months ago. This soon led to rumors that Gong was the reason behind the breakup and that the two actors had been dating each other. Both their agencies called out these rumors and said that they were baseless and false. The two were linked together as they shared an amazing chemistry on screen in the drama.

Jung Yu Mi

In January 2018, there were rumors that Jung Yu Mi and Gong Yoo were getting married. A Netizen claimed that the two actors were getting married in Shilla Hotel in Seoul. They suggested that a hotel employee them the tip that Gong Yoo and Jung Yoo Mi were to be married. Gong Yoo’s agency denied these rumors and stated that they are nothing but friends and that Jung Yoo Mi is focusing on her work. In a 2019 interview, Gong Yoo revealed that they don’t get along privately but get along very well as co-workers and hence they worked on multiple projects together. The duo have worked together on Train to Busan, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 and Silenced.

Im Soo Jung

Im Soo Jung and Gong Yoo worked together in the 2010 drama Finding Mr Destiny. They shared a sizzling chemistry as they starred opposite to each other which quickly led to dating rumors. The reports also speculated that the actors had secretly married each other in a private ceremony in the USA. These rumors again were rebuffed by Gong Yoo’s agency which stated that these rumors were groundless and that the actor was focusing on his acting and promotions as he has a hectic schedule.

Yoon Eun Hye

Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo had worked together in the drama Coffee Prince. Their playful chemistry on-screen led to many fans speculating that they were dating and shipping them. None of these reports were confirmed or denied.

Lee Min Jung, Jeon Do Yeon, Ahn So Hee

Gong Yoo has been linked with various co-actors in the past. Lee Min Jung and Gong Yoo worked together in the 2012 romance comedy Big. Jeon Do Yeon worked with the actor in the 2016 film A Man and a Woman. Gong Yoo and Ahn So Hee appeared together in the hit Train to Busan.

More about Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan and many more.

Gong Yoo will be taking the lead in the mystery thriller The Trunk along with Seo Hyun Jin. The mystery romance revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

The actor will be returning for Squid Game Season 2. The sequel has been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P and more.

Gong Yoo’s current relationship status

Gong Yoo has never confirmed his relationships and like to keep his dating life private. It is hard to know his relationship status. Considering that he hasn’t mentioned anything, one can assume that he is single. Korean actors and idols generally don’t reveal their relationships as they often face backlash and get involved in controversies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner Ep 1-2 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s rom-com starts off heartwarming, funny and all things nice