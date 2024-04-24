IU, Lee Joon Gi's Chinese novel-based drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo gets Thai remake with Win Metawin, Tu Tontawan

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a Chinese novel-based Korean drama that features IU, Lee Joon Gi, Kang Ha Neul, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more prominent stars in the main roles. The historical romance drama created significant buzz upon its release in 2016, thanks to the star-studded cast’s astounding performance and a high-budget production. As the drama gets a new Thai remake, fans look forward to delving into a refreshing take on the narrative.

IU, Lee Joon Gi Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo's Thai remake reveals poster featuring Win Metawin and Tu Tontawan

On April 24, a popular television production named GMMTV unveiled the poster of the drama’s Thai remake accompanied by a main character introduction teaser.

Titled Scarlet Heart Thailand, the series will feature a bunch of Thai stars including Win Metawin, Tu Tontawan, Nanon Korapat, Fourth Nattawat, Perth Tanapon, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Tay Tawan, and Force Jiratchapong.

This latest revelation already grabbed the attention of K-drama watchers who are looking forward to a new take on IU starring Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The release date for Scarlet Heart Thailand will be revealed with time,

Know more about IU and Lee Joon Gi-led Chinese novel-based drama Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a K-drama adaption of the popular Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin by novelist Tong Hua. Her deft work was also translated into a Chinese series named Scarlet Heart, which premiered in 2011 and served as a predecessor of IU’s series.

The K-drama adaption follows a narrative of a woman named Ha Jin (played by IU), who, while trying to save a drowning child during a total solar eclipse, mysteriously transports 1000 years back. In the setting of the chaotic Goreyo dynasty, she takes on the new identity of Hae Soo, a member of the Royal family.

Lee Joon Gi transforms into the 4th Prince Wang So with a bittersweet ending in the drama’s finale. Especially, his on-screen chemistry with IU’s character piqued the interest of the viewers and is still talked about to this day.

The nuanced narrative of Scarlet Heat Ryeo boasts a talent influx of some great actors who embody the character of the remaining seven princes. Kang Ha Neul plays the 8th Prince Wang Wook, Nam Joo Hyuk as the 13th Prince Baek Ah, EXO’s Baekhyun transforms into the 10th Prince Wang Eun and more.

The new Thai remake Scarlet Heart Thailand raises anticipation for who will replace the characters of the popular Korean drama.

Meanwhile, the lead Win Metawin and Tu Tontawan both are quite popular Thai stars who witnessed global fame with their impeccable appearance in F4 Thailand, a remake of Lee Min Ho starrer Boys Over Flowers.

