Gong Yoo's hilarious reaction to Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's romantic moment at MLB Seoul series game causes laughter; WATCH

Several Korean celebrities from Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin to Son Ye Jin and more attended the recent MLB Seoul series games. There was a lot of hype surrounding the game as Shohei Ohtani and Kim Ha Seong came face to face. Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders, Ji Sung, Lee Bo Young, Lee Dong Wook and EXO's Baekhyun also attended the game.

Gong Yoo blushes as Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin share a cute moment

Gong Yoo, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were among the celebrities who attended the MLB Seoul Series 2024 at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were seated in front of the Goblin star Gong Yoo. As the thee were sharing a converstaion, Son Ye Jin sweetly picked something out of Hyun Bin's hair. This made Gong Yoo chuckle at the sweet moment. Goblin's star cast Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook known for their bromance were also seated together. Watch the video below.

More about Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin and Gong Yoo

The Crash Landing on You couple had confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married. A few months later, the couple shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after were blessed with their son in November 2022. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't shown his face to the public. But every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable pictures of him without revealing the kid's face on Instagram.

Gong Yoo debuted in with the drama School 4. He is known for his work in hit projects like Goblin, Coffee Prince, Silenced, Train to Busan and more. He will be appearing in the dramas Squid Game Season 2 and The Trunk in 2024.

