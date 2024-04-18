Son Ye Jin says ‘it was really fun’ as she talks about her baseball date with husband Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin is the actress who led the iconic K-drama Crash Landing on You alongside her now-husband Hyun Bin. Being one of the most followed star couples in the South Korean industry, fans are always on the lookout for new updates from them.

Recently, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted on a date when they went to watch a baseball match during the MLB Seoul Series game. Getting candid, about the same the actress has shared more.

Son Ye Jin gets candid about her baseball date with her husband Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin during an interview in Taiwan got candid and shared about her recent baseball date with her husband Hyun Bin. On March 21, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were seen on a date at the MLB Seoul Series game.

Son Ye Jin went to Taiwan for an event and during an interview there she got candid about the date and shared that they had received multiple invitations from officials. She warmingly recalled that Hyun Bin asked her ‘Wanna go together?’ and they went on the date.

Son Ye Jin sharing her personal experience with the game, revealed she had not watched many baseball games in the stadium but it was really fun.

Who is Son Ye Jin?

Son Ye Jin is a renowned South Korean actress who has been acting in many successful dramas and movies to her name for more than two decades.

She rose to fame with the movie The Classic and the Korean TV series Summer Scent in 2003. Her popularity earned her the nickname of ‘Nation’s First Love’ in South Korea. Her other noted movies are A Moment To Remember, April Snow, The Princess, and The Pirates.

Son Ye Jin has given memorable performances in the dramas Crash Landing on You, Something in The Rain, and Thirty-Nine.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin married on March 21, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by families and friends. They welcomed their firstborn son on November 27 of the same year.

