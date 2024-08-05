Good Partner holds top position in most buzzworthy drama ranking; My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo leads actors' list

Good Partner starring Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun continues to soar high atop the most buzzworthy drama for this week. On the other hand, My Sweet Mobster actor Uhm Tae Goo also continues to lead the most buzzed actors list for this week. Among the top 10 are Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Serendipity’s Embrace, and more.

On August 5, Good Data Corporation unveiled the top 10 list for this week’s most buzzworthy drama and actors rankings. SBS’ Good Partner maintains the stronghold as the most buzzed drama for the second consecutive week. In addition, lead actresses Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun respectively claimed the no. 6 and 10 spots on the list.

On the other hand, Uhm Tae Goo has remained atop the most buzzed actor for four consecutive weeks now, while his My Sweet Mobster co-star Han Sun Hwa ranked 4 on the list. The series is also staying strong at no. 3 on the list of buzzworthy dramas of this week.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new rom-com Serendipity’s Embrace hopped to no. 2 on this week’s buzzworthy drama list, while lead actors Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun took no. 2 and 3 respectively.

Among the top 10 most buzzed drama lists are Lee Jung Eun and Jeong Eun Ji’s Miss Night and Day, Shin Ha Kyun’s The Auditors, Im Soo Hyang, and Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic, and more.

On the other hand, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s upcoming tvN rom-com Love Next Door debuted at no. 6 on this week’s buzzed drama list, even before its premiere.

Know the top 10 most buzzworthy dramas of this week here:

SBS Good Partner tvN Serendipity’s Embrace JTBC My Sweet Mobster JTBC Miss Night and Day tvN The Auditors tvN Love Next Door KBS1 Su Ji and U Ri KBS2 Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS2 Snow White’s Revenge MBC The Brave Yong Su Jeong

The 10 actors who generated the most buzz this week are:

Uhm Tae Goo My Sweet Mobster Chae Jong Hyeop Serendipity’s Embrace Kim So Hyun Serendipity’s Embrace Han Sun Hwa My Sweet Mobster Shin Ha Kyun The Auditors Jang Nara Good Partner Jeong Eun Ji Miss Night and Day Lee Jung Eun Miss Night and Day Kim Ha Neul Red Swan Nam Ji Hyun Good Partner