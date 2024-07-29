Like Uhm Tae Goo's role in My Sweet Mobster? Watch Vincenzo, City Hunter, K2 and more similar K-dramas

Uhm Tae Goo is currently enjoying his newfound success after his dynamic lead role in the ongoing rom-com My Sweet Mobster became a massive hit. This fluffy light-hearted romance series features him as a former mobster who seeks redemption. Opening his own meat processing business, he starts hiring gang members to give them a chance at a better life.

5 K-dramas with male leads like Uhm Tae Goo in My Sweet Mobster

In Sweet Mobster, Seo Ji Hwan (played by Uhm Tae Goo) appears to be a cold-hearted person at first. Of course, his professional experience as a mafia contributes to that. However, that doesn’t stop him from falling in love. Though he falls hard for Go Eun Ha (played by Han Sunhwa), his wacky flirting skills don’t help him a bit. As the story proceeds, Seo Ji Hwan’s hidden soft personality comes to light, which makes many viewers get smitten by his charm.

Here are 5 more K-dramas with such tsundere (Japanese word for a person who appears cold but actually kind) male leads that you should definitely check out.

1. Vincenzo

Need we say more? Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo was a massive hit globally upon its release in 2021. The drama was carried by a solid narrative and the actor’s enigmatic lead role, which resembles My Sweet Mobster’s Seo Ji Hwan in many ways. Just like the Uhm Tae Goo starrer role, Vincenzo Song Joong Ki plays the titular Korean-Italian mafia lawyer.

The story delves deeper into Park Joo Hyeong’s life who got adopted in Italy at the age of eight. Growing up as Vincenzo Cassano in a European country, he joins a Mafia family as their consigliere. After returning to his motherland, he promises to give an unerived chaebol a taste of his own medicine with a platter of his own version of justice.

His soft personality comes out of his shell when he falls in love with Hong Cha Young (played by Jeon Yeo Been), the type of lawyer who will do anything to win a case.

2. Lawless Lawyer

Starring Lee Joon Gi as the male lead, this legal drama depicts a dark thriller with a dash of romance. Bong Sang Pil who lived the gangster life, growing up between fights and evading the law, ironically becomes a lawyer to avenge his mother’s wrongful death. With his cunning skills from his past life, the lawyer uses both fists and loopholes to amass a remarkable winning streak.

Along his way, he meets Ha Jae Yi (played by Seo Yea Ji), a fellow lawyer, who starts working for him after getting her own license suspended. While the remaining story unveils a jolting thriller of their pursuit of justice, it also features their heart-warming love story, which helps Bong Sang Pil change his outlook towards the world.

3. The K2

It’s hard to skip a drama that features Ji Chang Wook as the male lead. The versatile actor takes on the dynamic role of Kim Je Ha, an erstwhile mercenary soldier who earned the name K2.

The tough guy becomes a fugitive after wrongfully getting accused of killing his girlfriend while serving in Iraq. Upon his return, he takes up a job as a bodyguard for a running president Jang Se Joon's illegitimate daughter Go An Na (played by YoonA). But the biggest obstacle in the pair’s brewing romance becomes the wife of Se Joon, who is also K2’s boss.

4. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

This epic historical piece remains one of the best K-dramas ever made. From war, politics, and blood to romance, heartbreaks, and regrets, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo captures a close picture of the Goreyo era. Lee Joon Gi once again takes on a tsundere character. He plays the 4th prince Wang So, who would rise to become a king one day.

However, rejected by his own mother, and the queen’s affection, he lived a life of a cold-hearted person. While all the other princes spent their childhood in leisure, Wang So grew colder each day far from the royal palace.

Upon his return, he faces the reality, where everyone is either afraid of him or despises him. It is only when he meets Hae Soo (played by IU), the 8th prince’s late wife’s cousin, that he changes.

The duo forms a close bond, connecting through their deepest sorrows and struggles.

5. City Hunter

The K-drama heartthrob Lee Min Ho is quite brilliant at portraying the tough guy character, who turns out to be soft when in love. In City Hunter, the actor personifies Lee Yoon Sung, an MIT graduate who is employed at the Blue House’s international communications team.

He rose to become the ‘City Hunter’ while avenging his father’s wrongful death. While spending his days either in agony or in vengeance, he builds a study wall around himself, that only breaks when he crosses paths with Kim Na Na (played by Park Min Young).

She works as a bodyguard at the Blue House and soon joins forces with City Hunter after discovering the similarity of their gaols. Through political warfare and other turbulence, their love story grows, helping Lee Yoon Sung leave his study wall.

So why wait? Tune in now and enjoy some good romance and thrillers with actors like Ji Chang Wook, Lee Min Ho, Lee Joon Gi, and Song Joong Ki playing tough guy characters.