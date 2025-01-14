GOT7 announces NESTFEST concert in Seoul after WINTER HEPTAGON release; know dates, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

GOT7 has announced their first concert in 3 years, NESTFEST. They will meet fans in Seoul in February to captivate them with electrifying performances of the songs from their forthcoming album WINTER HEPTAGON. The ticket booking will begin on January 17.

On January 14, GOT7, through their official social media handles, announced NESTFEST, their 2025 concert. They will reunite on the stage after 3 years on February 1 and 2. The concerts will be held at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. Fans will be able to book their tickets starting on January 17 at 8 PM KST.

This will mark the group's first concert they held HOMECOMING in May 2022. They are expected to introduce a new setlist comprised of the new songs from their upcoming EP.

Check out more details about NESTFEST here:

GOT7 is slowly returning to full-fledged group activities almost after 3 years. The group hasn't had a new release since their 2022 self-titled album. Many fans were worried about their future, especially after collectively ending their contracts with JYP Entertainment.

However, with their upcoming schedule, it is safe to say, that the septet will continue to dominate the world of K-pop. GOT7 is now set to release their comeback EP WINTER HEPTAGON on January 20. The mini-album will feature a total of nine songs including the title track PYTHON, which has been co-written and co-composed by BamBam.

The group recently completed 10 years since their debut. In 2014, they kickstarted their K-pop career with their first mini-album GOT IT?. The seven members Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom marked a strong start with their diverse charms and dynamic talents. Over the years, they released many hit songs, rising to become one of the leading K-pop boy bands. Some of their greatest hits are Hard Carry, You Calling My Name, Never Ever, and more.

