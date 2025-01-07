EXCLUSIVE: BamBam on being scared GOT7 fans will move on before comeback, love for Indian Ahgase and tough times in 2024

BamBam, a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7, and a globally popular soloist made his way to India after a long wait in December 2024. His entry at the Mumbai airport garnered large crowds but that’s no surprise for the 27-year-old who hails from Thailand and has been in this business for over a decade. Having sold millions of album copies alongside his six bandmates and on his own, BamBam successfully swept the famed Rajamangala National Stadium with an encore concert earlier in the year. But the singer and rapper seems to have only just begun.

An unrivaled presence back at his home ground, BamBam has become synonymous with popularity and honesty. With his easy-going ways and a penchant for humor, the singer is able to gel with his peers and his seniors alike, while also being relatable to his juniors. Fans witnessed a classic example of this during the set at K-Town Festival 2.0 where being the first performer, BamBam gave a shoutout to his sunbaes EXO’s Xiumin and Chen, as well as to his hoobae B.I, a gesture deeply appreciated by those in attendance.

Talking to us backstage at the concert, BamBam laid his love bare for the Indian Ahgases awaiting his energy-packed show, even going so far as apologising for making them wait for a decade. We also asked him about a fun exchange between GOT7’s JAY B and a fan where he hinted at there being a change in the team’s leader spot.

Soon after, he hyped the audience waving green Ahgabongs with performances of his solo hits followed by an individual rendition of fan-favorite Hard Carry, a nod to his team, earning deafening cheers.

Sticking to his Thai roots of being a spice lover, BamBam sought local food recommendations promising to come back soon, and we’ll hold him to that thought.

Check out the full conversation below.

His debut show was followed by a fansign on the next day, where lucky winners had the chance to talk to the singer up close and personal. The K-pop star came out from the event singing praises about how India looked like a wow. An entertainer indeed.

