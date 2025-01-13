GOT7 unveils tracklist for comeback EP WINTER HEPTAGON led by BamBam-written PYTHON, B-side Darling, and more

GOT7 is finally set to make their comeback. Their upcoming EP WINTER HEPTAGON will arrive on January 20. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the group has unveiled the tracklist. It will feature many exciting songs and the members personally participated in the making process.

On January 12, GOT7 released the tracklist for WINTER HEPTAGON. The EP will feature a total of nine songs including the title track PYTHON. BamBam has been credited as the co-writer and co-composer of this song, raising further excitement for the release.

The eight other songs are Smooth, Youth Drama (literal title), I Will Remember (literal title), Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, Her, and What We Can Say (literal translation). GOT7 as a group participated in the making process of these songs.

WINTER HEPTAGON is now set to arrive on January 20.

Check the tracklist announcement here:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to the album's release, as this will mark GOT7's first comeback in 3 years. Their last self-titled album arrived back in 2022. Since then, the members have been actively focusing on their solo careers. Fans were also concerned about the group's future and whether they would disband. However, with their grand return, it is safe to say we are looking forward to another hit.

In 2021, GOT7 ended their 7-year-long partnership with JYP Entertainment. After the contract expiration, each member left the agency and signed with a new one. Now, the seven members Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom are coming together once again to bless fans with another big hit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the group has already released the first set of teaser photos. To promote the upcoming album, the septet reclaimed their old social media account which has been unused since 2022.

Are you excited about GOT7's upcoming comeback?

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé earns her first solo BRIT Gold certification in UK with Bruno Mars collab APT