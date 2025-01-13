The Witch First Teaser: GOT7's Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui navigate love, loneliness and emotional turmoil; WATCH

Channel A unveiled the first teaser of its mystery romance drama, The Witch on January 12 KST, featuring its leads Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui and some supporting characters, including Joo Jong Hyuk. The entire teaser video includes a dark, gloomy vibe, that indicates the pitiful fate of the female lead, Roh Jeong Eui.

The Witch follows the story of a man named Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), who falls in love with a mysterious woman, Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui). Park Mi Jeong is someone who craves love but her ill-fated life always leads her to loneliness. Her mother died after giving birth to her, marking the beginning of her misfortune. As she grows up and starts having boyfriends, all of them die somehow or the other. The teaser showcases several accidental death scenes of her boyfriends. Watch it here:

From then on, people begin forgetting her real name and start referring to her as a 'witch'. On finishing education and starting work as an English translator, she wants to escape her past and move on anew, but can't help but occasionally think of Lee Dong Jin. Jinyoung brings out the emotional breakdown of Lee Dong Jin as his confession of "I like you" gets turned down by "What do you even know about me?" by Park Mi Jeong during high school.

In a turn of fate, he meets his teenage love again during adulthood and tries to help her put an end to the accusations of being a 'witch'. The dark-toned teaser of the drama portrays the innate darkness and loneliness of the characters. The ending scene of Park Mi Jeong standing amidst thick snow with a sombre expression depicts her heart, that freezes from the coldness of people around her.

The 10-episode drama, The Witch, is set to premiere every Saturday and Sunday, starting February 15, 2025

