BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and G-Dragon’s Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 tickets sell out in 7 minutes

BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon are set to perform at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025. Ahead of their solo stages, the tickets have been sold out rapidly, within minutes of going live. With this, the K-pop idols once again showed their global stardom.

As per the latest updates, Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 tickets were sold out within 7 minutes of going online. The news of J-Hope, Rosé, and G-Dragon's performance at the event arrived only two days ago. However, fans in Paris were eagerly waiting for the booking of the tickets. Now, they are looking forward to the stars' solo stages on January 23. This will also be their first big global performance in 2025, so there's much excitement.

On January 12, it was announced that J-Hope, Rosé, and G-Dragon are confirmed to perform at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025. The event generally takes place at the Accor Arena. Back in 2023, BLACKPINK performed at this venue.

However, due to the high-profile lineup, this year, the fest will be held at the Paris La Défense Arena. It is reportedly one of the largest auditoriums in the whole of Europe with a whopping 35,000 seating capacity.

All three of the K-pop performances on January 23 are highly anticipated. In particular, J-Hope, Rosé, and G-Dragon have been quite active recently. The BLACKPINK member created a new wave with her smash-hit Bruno Mars collab APT, topping music charts and breaking many records. Her first studio album rosie also achieved unprecedented success.

On the other hand, G-Dragon made his solo comeback after 7 years with POWER, which was released back in November 2024. He also collaborated with BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung to release fan-favorite HOME SWEET HOME.

Meanwhile, J-Hope is currently gearing up for his first-ever solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. He is also expected to return with new music in March.

