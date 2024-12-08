GOT7 announces new group release in January 2025, marking comeback after 3 years

GOT7 is all set to make their first comeback in 3 years. While the members have been thriving in their respective solo careers, the septet hasn't had a release since their first EP after leaving JYP Entertainment. Previously, rumors arose that the group would be releasing new music in 2025, and two of the members have finally confirmed it.

On December 7, BamBam took to his X (formerly Twitter) and announced "GOT7 is coming back on 20th." To share the good news, he posted a playful meme, showing his excitement about the upcoming group comeback. In addition, he wrote in the caption, "Oh god, finally I can say this out loud. is been a month!! you know how hard to hold this..?”

Alongside BamBam, another member, Jay B, also unveiled the exciting news. At his solo concert in Seoul on December 7, he took the stage to announce the comeback, earning loud cheers from the fans who couldn't hold their excitement. He bowed facing the crowd, silently asking for utmost support.

Check out the announcements here:

Meanwhile, Ahgase (GOT7's fandom name) is extremely excited and eagerly looking forward to the group's first release in almost 3 years. On May 23, 2022, GOT7 released a self-titled extended play led by the track NANANA under Warner Music Korea. This was their first group release since parting ways with JYP Entertainment. In January 2021, the agency announced that all members left after the exclusive contracts ended.

Advertisement

In 2014, GOT7 debuted with their first mini-album, Got It?, becoming the second boy band under JYP Entertainment after 2PM. The seven members of the group are Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

From their very first release, the group proved that they are here to stay for a long time. Their first EP swept the top spot on Billboard's World Albums Chart, marking a strong start for the septet.

Over the years, they have released many hit songs that have earned huge commercial success. Some of their top hits are Not By The Moon, Hard Carry, You Calling My Name, Save You, Never Ever, and more.

ALSO READ: Jung Woo Sung, Lee Jung Jae's company Artist United accused of insider trading; Agency clarifies Squid Game actor not under probe