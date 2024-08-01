GOT7 renews all trademark rights until 2034; fans rejoice saying 'to next 10 years'; Know details

In an exhilarating turn of events for GOT7's dedicated fanbase, the group has officially renewed all trademark rights until 2034, sparking a wave of joy and excitement among Ahgases, their devoted fans. This move comes as a testament to the group's enduring bond and commitment, despite their departure from JYP Entertainment in January 2021.

Earlier, on May 12, 2022, the trademark rights encompassing their music, performances, and other facets were transferred to the seven members; Lim Jaebeom, Park Jinyoung, Choi Youngjae, Kim Yugyeom, Tuan, Mark Yien, Jackson Wang, and Kunpimook Bhuwakul. This significant step signals a new chapter for the K-pop sensation, reinforcing their unity and ensuring that the name GOT7 remains synonymous with excellence in the industry for the foreseeable future.

The news has set social media alight, with fans expressing their elation using hashtags like “seven forever” and heartfelt messages. Comments flooded in, highlighting the deep-seated connection between the group and their supporters. One fan wrote, "GOT7 proving once again that you don’t need any contract to keep a group intact if you have genuine love and commitment for the team. You need everyone’s full devotion but that’s not as easy as it sounds. GOT7 is a home for them just as much as they are for us. You’ve come so far. It has been and will always be GOT7."

Another added, "They're truly gonna be GOT7 forever it takes a lot of love and commitment (and money) to do what they're doing now. HERE'S TO THE NEXT TEN YEARS WOOHOOOOO."

Take a look at some more fan reactions below;

Meanwhile, GOT7, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014, has been a trailblazer in the K-pop industry. Known for their electrifying performances, chart-topping albums like Got It? and Flight Log: Turbulence, and their unique blend of martial arts tricking and street dancing, the group quickly captured hearts worldwide. Their foray into the Japanese market and successful albums such as Moriagatteyo showcased their versatility and global appeal.

Despite the group's departure from their former agency, their commitment to their music and fans remains unwavering. Excitingly, BamBam recently revealed that the group’s upcoming album is complete, building anticipation for Jay B and Jinyoung’s return from military service. As GOT7 embarks on this new era, their fans eagerly await what promises to be another thrilling chapter in the group's illustrious career.

