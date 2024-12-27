GOT7 to hold 11th debut anniversary concerts in Seoul on February 1 and 2 after WINTER HEPTAGON album release; Report

GOT7 is all set to make their comeback with WINTER HEPTAGON, which will arrive in January 2025. Following the highly-anticipted release, the group will celebrate their 11th debit anniversary. As per the latest reports, they are set to hold concerts in Seoul in February next year.

On December 27, Korean media outlets reported that GOT7 is gearing up for their first full group concert in 3 years. On February 1 and 2, they will perform in Seoul, to celebrate 11 years since their debut. This will be their first group fan concert in HOMECOMING in May 2022.

Meanwhile, GOT7 is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming album WINTER HEPTAGON. It is now set to arrive on January 20, 2025. With this, the group will make their first comeback in 3 years since the release of their self-titled album in 2022.

There's much excitement for the release of this upcoming EP. Some fan theories suggest that the album title has been carefully chosen to show unity among the seven members of the group despite the many difficulties they have overcome in the last few years.

GOT7 is a popular boy band with seven diversely talented members Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Back in 2014, under JYP Entertainment, they kickstarted their journey with their first EP Got IT?. It ranked No.1 on Bllboard's World Albums Chart, marking a promising start for the group. GOT7 continued to achieve global stardom with their following hits like Hard Carry, Save You, Not By The Moon, You Calling My Name, Never Ever, and more.

In 2021, they parted ways with JYP Entertainment after their contract expired. Following that, the members signed with different agencies to pursue their solo activities. The next year, under Warner Music Korea, they released a self-titled album.

However, since then, fans have been worried about the group's future with little to no activities. The upcoming 2025 comeback will mark a significant era in their career and hopefully a new beginning for their future in K-pop.

