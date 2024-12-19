GOT7 drops FIRST teaser photo for upcoming album releasing on January 20, 2025

Get ready fans cause GOT7 is back! They are finally set to make their first group comeback in 3 years. Taking to their new social media accounts, the boy band unveiled the first teaser photo for their upcoming album which is set to release in January 2025.

On December 19, GOT7 confirmed that their comeback album will be released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on January 20, 2025. Sharing the good news with the fans, the boy band unveiled the first group teaser photo featuring all seven members Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

The image instantly caught fans' attention as the bold makeup and the all-black outfits on the members are hinting at the dark concept of their upcoming album. The excitement for the new release is a little too high as this will mark the group's first since their self-titled album which arrived back in 2022.

Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, fans noticed that on their Instagram post for the teaser photo reveal, the boy band also tagged their old account, raising anticipation as to whether they will retrieve it for the new release promotions. Their old Instagram handle currently has around 6 million followers, while the new one, which they opened after leaving JYP Entertainment, boasts a whopping 1.3 million. Similarly, on X (formerly Twitter), GOT7 opened a new account to post about their activities going forward.

On the other hand, BamBam, during his trip to India, revealed that he is the one who made the title track for their upcoming album, brewing excitement for the release. The album name and other details will soon be revealed.

GOT7 is a group of seven extremely talented K-pop idols, who have taken a short break since their self-titled album in 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, they parted ways with JYP Entertainment and the members signed with different agencies to continue their solo activities. The 2025 comeback will mark one of the most significant moments in their K-pop journey since their debut in 2014.

