GOT7's Jinyoung gets discharged from military and announces plans to start filming for Unknown Seoul with Park Bo Young

GOT7 member Jinyoung has been discharged from the military. Adding to the excitement, the K-pop idol has shared his plans to return to the filming set soon. He revealed that he will start filming for Unknown Seoul soon. The singer-actor will be seen alongside Park Bo Young in this drama.

On November 7, Park Jinyoung returned home after completing his mandatory military service. On this day, while greeting the fans, he revealed that he will start filming for Unknown Seoul in 1 or 2 weeks. This will mark his first drama after military discharge and also his first major role in 2 years.

Adding to the excitement, in this drama, the GOT7 member will be seen alongside Park Bo Young. Fans are eagerly looking forward to their on-screen chemistry and performances.

Unknown Seoul will depict the story of twin sisters who are different in every possible way except their appearance. Their life faces a major change after both of them find true love through a lie.

Park Bo Young is set to play double roles as the twin sisters while Jinyoung will take on the role of Ho Su. He has been dating one of the twins, Mi Ji, since their high school days. Anticipation runs high to witness the actor’s different charms and chemistry with each of the twins.

Meanwhile, through this drama, he is collaborating with Youth of May writer Lee Kang and director Park Shin Woo, celebrated for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Encounter, Lovestruck in the City, Jealousy Incarnate, and more.

Park Jinyoung enlisted in the military on May 8, 2023, as an active-duty soldier. He served in the 11th Mobile Division of the Republic Korea Army. While greeting fans today on the Dishrage site, he also revealed his plans to work with GOT7 members for the group’s new album.

Meanwhile, apart from his music career, Jinyoung is also a popular actor who has worked in many hit dramas. He is best known for Yumi’s Cells, The Devil Judge, When My Love Blooms, He Is Psychometric, Magic School, and The Legend of the Blue Sea, among others.

