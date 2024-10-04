Top 7 Jinyoung movies and TV shows you just can’t miss as a fan of the GOT7 member

Jinyoung movies and TV shows are a must-watch for fans of the talented artist, known for his dynamic performances and captivating presence. As a member of GOT7 and a beloved actor, Jinyoung has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with a diverse range of roles.

From heartwarming dramas to thrilling films, his projects showcase his versatility and charm. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering his work, this list of Jinyoung’s top seven must-see movies and TV shows will guide you through his impressive journey in the world of acting.

Top 7 Jinyoung movies and TV shows you need to watch

1. A Stray Goat

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Ji Woo

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Psychological, romance, youth, drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

A Stray Goat is the film that marks Park Jinyoung's big screen debut, directed by Cho Jae Min. Set against the backdrop of a rural village in Gyeongsang Province, the story follows Jo Min Sik, played by Jinyoung, as he navigates the challenges of adolescence.

He forms a touching bond with Yang Ye Joo (Ji Woo), a classmate ostracized for her father's wrongful accusation of murder. Their journey of friendship and resilience unfolds amidst societal prejudice, making it a heartfelt exploration of innocence and understanding.

2. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Park Jinyoung, Shin Eun Soo

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Reincarnation, fantasy, rom-com

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Advertisement

In The Legend of the Blue Sea, Shim Chung (Jun Ji Hyun), a mermaid from the Joseon era, follows her love across time to modern-day Seoul, where she meets Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), a cunning con artist who resembles her past lover.

As she navigates the complexities of modern life, Shim Chung must protect Joon Jae from a dangerous plot led by his scheming stepmother. With love, magic, and danger at every turn, Shim Chung’s journey is one of destiny, survival, and timeless romance.

3. He Is Psychometric

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Kwon, Kim Da Som

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Fantasy, thriller, mystery, procedural, rom-com

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

He Is Psychometric follows Lee Ahn, a young man who can read memories through touch. He teams up with police officer Yoon Jae In to solve mysteries connected to their painful pasts.

After losing his parents in a fire, Lee Ahn struggles to control his power but is determined to use it for justice. As they uncover dark secrets, including the truth behind the fire that shaped their lives, Lee Ahn and Yoon Jae In find healing, love, and closure amidst danger and betrayal.

Advertisement

4. When My Love Blooms

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young, Park Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Melodrama, romance

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

When My Love Blooms weaves a tale of love and ambition as Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Jisoo reunite after twenty years apart. Once college sweethearts, their lives have diverged drastically: Jae Hyun is now a powerful businessman navigating corporate betrayal, while Jisoo struggles as a devoted mother facing hardships.

As they reconnect, unresolved feelings and painful memories surface, revealing the complexities of love, loss, and redemption amidst the harsh realities of their separate lives.

5. The Devil Judge

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Park Gyu Young, Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Mystery, legal, drama

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

The Devil Judge takes viewers into a dystopian South Korea where justice is a spectacle. Chief Judge Kang Yohan, revered as a hero yet shrouded in mystery, punishes the corrupt without mercy, while his fierce rival, Jung Sun Ah, wields power from her humble beginnings.

Advertisement

Amidst a chaotic society, associate judge Kim Ga On seeks justice through the law. Still, when childhood friend Yoon Soo Hyun attempts to unveil Yohan's secrets, their intertwined fates reveal deep connections and hidden motives in this gripping courtroom drama.

6. Yumi's Cells

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jinyoung, Lee Yu Bi, Park Ji Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Psychological, drama, romance

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Yumi's Cells dives into the whimsical inner world of Yumi (Kim Go Eun), a relatable office worker navigating love and life. Her emotions and thoughts manifest as adorable animated cells, each representing a different aspect of her personality, from romance to creativity, guiding her through daily challenges.

As Yumi embarks on a journey of self-discovery, the series beautifully intertwines humor and heart. It shows the struggles and triumphs of modern adulthood while exploring the complexities of relationships and personal growth.

7. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee El, Song Jae Rim, Park Jinyoung

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Spy, action

Where to watch: Netflix

In Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, prosecutor Han Ji Hoon finds himself demoted to a covert NIS unit after a failed case against a powerful chairman. Amidst the shadows of Shenyang, he faces trials that test his wits and resolve.

Advertisement

As he navigates treachery and deception, Ji Hoon joins the Black Team on a high-stakes mission to extract a North Korean defector. With danger lurking at every turn, alliances shift, and Ji Hoon's courage is pushed to the limit, ultimately exposing a web of corruption that could change everything.

In conclusion, Jinyoung movies and TV shows offer a remarkable glimpse into the talent and versatility of this multi-faceted star. Whether it's the emotional depth in A Stray Goat, the fantasy-driven The Legend of The Blue Sea, or the thrilling dynamics of The Devil Judge, each project showcases Jinyoung's range as an actor.

From romance to suspense, his ability to captivate audiences never falters. If you're looking to dive into his world of drama and cinema, these top picks are the perfect place to start, ensuring an unforgettable viewing experience for any fan of his incredible work.

ALSO READ: 7 Song Seung Heon movies and TV shows you must watch to witness his versatility