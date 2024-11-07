Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun’s Face Me premiers with strong ratings; Hwang In Yeop’s Family By Choice suffers small dips

Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun starrer mystery thriller Face Me has premiered with a strong start. The drama has enjoyed good ratings on its first episode, setting the backdrop for forthcoming success. On the other hand, Hwang In Yeop starrer Family By Choice suffered small dips in its first two episodes for the second half.

According to Nielsen Korea on November 7, KBS drama Face Me which premiered on November 6, achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.3 percent. This marks a strong start for the mystery thriller drama starring Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun.

The story revolves around Cha Jeong U (Lee Min Ki), who used to be an emergency medicine doctor, but after losing his lover to a mysterious accident, he decides to pursue a career in plastic surgery instead.

With his incredible knowledge of anatomy and accurate skills, he soon rose to become a godlike figure in the plastic surgery industry. However, he only has one flaw, that is emotional detachment from his patients.

Things turn upside down for him when someone leaves a suicide note blaming him. It turns out that it was the guardian of a patient whom he refused to perform surgery on. Cha Jeong U crosses paths with Lee Min Hyeong (Han Ji Hyun) around this time as he becomes the homicide detective in charge of this case.

On the other hand, the JTBC drama Family By Choice which premiered on October 9, suffered a slight dip in its latest episodes. The youth drama’s episodes 9 and 10 garnered 2.9 and 3.2 percent average nationwide viewership ratings, which is lower than the previous week’s 3.0 and 3.4 percent.

Starring Hwang In Yeop, Bae Hyun Sung, and Jung Chae Yeon in the lead roles, Family By Choice revolves around three childhood friends who are closer than most people related by blood. Throughout their teenage years, they relied on each other and found solace in all hardships and when their parents hurt them. After 10 years, as they reunite, their dynamic changes yet found their way back to the same.

