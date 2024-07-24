GOT7’s Youngjae confirms acting comeback after 3 years with role in Hyeri, Kang Hye Won starrer thriller Friendly Competition

GOT7’s Youngjae is finally back in actor mode! After 3 years, the K-pop idol is set to return to the K-drama land. He has bagged a role in Hyeri and Kang Hye Won starrer upcoming thriller drama Friendly Competition. His agency has confirmed the casting news.

GOT7's Youngjae confirms role in Hyeri starrer thriller drama

On July 24, Youngjae’s current agency AndBut Company took their social media handles and announced that the K-pop idol is set to make his acting comeback. He has confirmed his appearance in the upcoming thriller drama Friendly Competition.

This will mark his return to K-dramas after 3 years. His last two dramas were Love & Wish and So Not Worth It, both of which aired in 2021. Meanwhile, Friendly Competition boasts a stellar cast ensemble of Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Kang Hye Won, Chung Su Bin, and Oh Woo Ri.

More about Friendly Competition

Friendly Competition is an upcoming K-drama adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name, penned by author Chaeyun Song and illustrated by Jaeyoung Shim. This high-teen mystery thriller centers around the students at Chaehwa Girls’ School.

The teenage girls at this school engage in fierce competitions for survival that are tougher than entrance exams. Formed with the top one percent of students in South Korea, this school cultivates precarious relationships among the girls.

Advertisement

When Woo Seul Gi, a girl from a local orphanage who doesn’t meet the high standards of Chaehwa High, transfers to the school, everything changes for her.

Although Youngjae’s character in this drama hasn’t been disclosed yet, viewers are eager to see a spectacular performance from the GOT7 member. He has previously showcased a completely different side on-screen that contrasts with his idol image.

As a result, expectations are high that in his comeback drama, he will once again entertain the audience with his talents.

Friendly Competition is set to premiere in 2025.

More about Youngjae

Debuting as a member of the popular boy group GOT7, Youngjae kickstarted his acting career in 2015 with a main role in Dream Knight, starring alongside his bandmates and actress Song Ha Yoon. In 2021, he returned to the K-drama land to star in So Not Worth It and Love & Wish. He also made a small cameo in Kim Myung Soo starrer Dare to Love Me.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ahn Jae Hyun, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, Jang Do Yeon and Jung Jae Hyung to team up as MCs for dating show Last Love