Ahn Jae Hyun, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, Jang Do Yeon and Jung Jae Hyung to team up as MCs for dating show Last Love

Ahn Jae Hyun, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, Jang Do Yeon, and Jung Jae Hyung are set to collaborate as MCs for a new dating show Last Love. The reality show will feature single men and women in their 50s who are looking for a companion in the second innings of their lives.

Ahn Jae Hyun, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, Jang Do Yeon, and Jung Jae Hyung set to host senior dating show Lost Love

On July 23, JTBC confirmed that OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, Ahn Jae Hyun, Jang Do Yeon, and Jung Jae Hyung will be hosting the upcoming senior dating show Last Love (literal title).

Ahn Jae Hyun is a talented actor who boasts some great hosting experience on Mnet’s M Countdown and MBC Music’s Music Talk Talk Ma Bling. He is slowly reviving his career with an array of diverse works. Recently, he made his return with a feature in K. Will’s latest music video.

The actor is otherwise known for appearing in The Beauty Inside, Cinderella and the Four Knights, My Love from the Star, and more. His charming personality promises to add a captivating aura to Last Love.

Joining him is OH MY GIRL leader Hyojung, who has recently hosted KBS2 TV’s Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant. She is expected to add a delicate touch to the senior dating program.

Adding to the MC lineup is Jang Do Yeon, a popular award-winning comedian who is a professional when it comes to hosting shows. Finally, Jung Jae Hyun will complete the lineup will his wit and humor.

With this exciting MC lineup, JTBC’s new dating show Last Love promises to present viewers with an exciting narrative.

More about Lost Love

The upcoming dating reality show Last Love is about men and women in their 50s who are looking for love in the second half of their lives. Just like usual dating shows, this senior program will also follow a similar outline. Here, a total of eight people will spend the next 10 days with each other, living on Jeju island until they make their final selection.

Last Love is set to premiere on August 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST (5:20 p.m.) on the JTBC network.

