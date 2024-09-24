Han Ji Hyun steps into her own steamy novel as lead in No Gain No Love spin-off Spice Up Our Love; new stills OUT

Rising star Han Ji Hyun, known for her roles in K-dramas like Cheer Up, is set to dazzle fans with her dual roles in Spice Up Our Love, an upcoming spin-off of the hit drama No Gain No Love. The much-awaited fantasy romance drama has just released its new stills, offering a sneak peek at Han Ji Hyun’s captivating transformation into one of the two strikingly different characters: Seo Yeon Seo, the female lead of Nam Ja Yeon's R-rated novel.

Spice Up Our Love follows the story of Nam Ja Yeon, a talented writer of steamy, R-rated web novels, who finds herself inexplicably transported into the fictional world of her own creation. Trapped in her novel as the quirky, beautiful nutritionist Seo Yeon Seo, Nam Ja Yeon is confronted with a shocking twist: her perfect male lead, Kang Ha Joon, played by Lee Sang Yi, isn’t the character she originally intended to fall for. Instead, he is Bok Gyu Hyun, a powerful and unexpected romantic counterpart, sending Nam Ja Yeon into a spiral of confusion as she tries to navigate this seductive new reality while desperately seeking a way back to her real life.

The newly released stills show Han Ji Hyun's role as Seo Yoon Seo. In one scene, she embodies the demure and contemplative expression, deep in thought about the fictional world she has landed up in. The stills also capture her stunning transformation as Seo Yeon Seo, complete with long, flowing black hair and bold, confident makeup that commands attention. Her startled expressions and moments of reflection reveal the complex journey her character is about to embark on, blending steamy romance with fantasy elements.

Lee Sang Yi’s performance as the unexpected male lead Kang Ha Joon adds further intrigue, as viewers are left wondering how this romance will unfold. The chemistry between Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi is set to ignite screens as their characters navigate the unpredictable world of Nam Ja Yeon’s imagination.

Spice Up Our Love promises to deliver a thrilling, whirlwind romance wrapped in a fantasy storyline, as Nam Ja Yeon struggles to control her own narrative while falling for a character she never intended to. The two-episode spin-off will premiere on TVING on October 3, setting the stage for a drama packed with passion, humor, and heart-stopping romance.

