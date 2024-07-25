No Gain No Love first poster OUT: Shin Min Ah’s calculative charm for ensuring zero loss to herself revealed; see PIC

Shin Min Ah takes center stage in the new teaser poster for No Gain No Love, flaunting her trademark charm. As Son Hae Young, she’s all about minimizing losses, symbolized by her calculator’s “LOSS ZERO” display.

Meanwhile, No Gain No Love is slated to premiere on August 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST following Serendipity’s Embrace.

No Gain No Love unveils first poster starring Shin Min Ah

On July 25, tvN unveiled a captivating new teaser poster for its highly anticipated drama No Gain No Love, starring Shin Min Ah. The poster offers a glimpse into the character of Hae Young, portrayed by Shin Min Ah, as she embodies the essence of her role.

The image features Hae Young holding a calculator against a backdrop of financial statements, with the screen prominently displaying “LOSS ZERO.” This visual metaphor hints at her meticulous approach to minimizing losses in every aspect of her life, be it in education, relationships, or career.

Shin Min Ah's wry smile and contemplative expression hint at the calculated decisions she must make to maintain her no-loss strategy. The teaser poster effectively piques viewers' curiosity about the choices Hae Young will face and the challenges she might encounter in her quest for a flawless life. As anticipation builds, No Gain No Love promises to deliver a compelling narrative woven with intrigue and emotional depth.

Take a look at the poster here;

More about upcoming rom-com drama No Loss No Love

No Gain No Love is set to charm viewers with its inventive twist on romance when it premieres on August 26, 2024, on tvN. This delightful rom-com, penned by Kim Hye Young of Her Private Life, follows Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a master of financial calculations who fakes a marriage to avoid any potential losses. Her strategic, break-even approach to life takes a humorous turn when she ropes in Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a convenience store worker with a strong sense of justice, to play her pretend husband.

As Hae Young navigates her faux marriage and career hurdles, Ji Wook’s genuine nature and surprising depth bring unexpected warmth to their arrangement. The cast, including Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun, promises a blend of comedic moments and heartfelt drama. No Gain No Love offers a fresh perspective on relationships, mixing financial acumen with romantic entanglements for a truly engaging watch.

