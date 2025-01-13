Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk starrer Love Scout director's past assault controversy resurfaces; production responds

Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's starrer Love Scout has been receiving high ratings since its premiere. However, the director is facing controversy after his past assault incident resurfaced online. The production team has issued a statement, showing their support for the PD.

Recently, on an online community, a post caused quite a stir, bringing up the past assault charges PD Ham Joon Ho had to face. He is currently the director of the SBS drama Love Scout. So the controversy has been creating a difficult situation for the team.

After things escalated, the production issued a brief statement showing their support for the PD. They acknowledged that director Ham Joon Ho faced charges of assault under the influence of alcohol in early 2020. However, they clarified that the allegations were dropped after a mutual agreement between both parties.

"He sincerely apologized to all the victims, and after receiving their forgiveness and reaching a settlement, he faced the appropriate legal consequences. Additionally, the prior criminal record mentioned in the report from five years ago pertains to a minor offense and is unrelated to this incident," SBS explained.

They further added that he was suspended from his position for three years and deeply reflected on his actions before returning to his role as a producing director.

For the unversed, back in March 2020, PD Ham Joon Ho was accused of aggravated assault and insult. He was booked by the police for throwing a soju bottle at a passerby while under the influence in Yongsan.

Reports claimed that after being arrested, he shouted at the policemen and even directed insults toward a female officer at the precinct. Following the incident, the Love Scout director was suspended according to the company procedure. After three years, he returned to his directorial position with the 2023 drama Payback.

