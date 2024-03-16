Han So Hee has been the talk of the town in the last couple of days for her alleged relationship with South Korean actor, Ryu Jun Yeol. Ever since she was seen vacationing with the actor in Hawaii, people have been speculating about the nature of their relationship. However, she has finally come out to speak about the issue once and for all.

Han So Hee addresses dating rumors

On March 16, 2024, Han So Hee took to her personal blog to address the rumors surrounding her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. The actress admitted in an elaborate statement that she has been in fact dating the Reply 1988 actor. However, she has also mentioned that her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol started at the beginning of 2024 and his previous relationship with Hyeri ended back in 2023, so their relationship did not overlap with the actor’s ex.

Moreover, she also goes on to apologize for her Instagram post which came out to be rude and pathetic. Overwhelmed with emotions, she made the rash decision when instead she should not said anything at all. Moreover, she also plans to apologize to Hyeri for the post and for not acting rationally at that moment. She partly blamed the constant articles about their relationship which led to losing her cool.

Advertisement

In the last few sentences, she also apologizes to her fans who are hurt by the messy situation. She also mentions that the pressure of always trying to put up a good image has done more harm than good. Nevertheless, she promises to look back at her actions and improve herself at handling situations from now on. The actor thanks her fans for always being there for her and promises to become better.

More on Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating rumors

On March 15, 2024, rumors about Han So Hee's relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol started to emerge after she was seen with him in Hawaii. However, initially, both their representative agencies denied the dating rumors. But a cryptic message from Hyeri caused unrest among fans. The actress posted an Instagram story with the message, “This is funny”. Both Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol dated for approximately 6 years before announcing their breakup in November 2023.

Following that, Han So Hee also made an Instagram story with a long caption. She wrote that she does not like getting involved with anyone with partners and is not interested in doing so. The indirect exchange led to a lot of speculation, which resulted in Han So Hee directly addressing the situation.