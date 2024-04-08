Reply 1988’s Hyeri earns around 3 billion KRW profit from selling reconstructed building; Report

Hyeri recently made rounds on the internet for unexpectedly getting dragged into the dating controversy surrounding her ex-boyfriend and Reply 1988 co-star Ryu Jun Yeol. However, the singer-actress continues to reach new highs in her life, while focusing on her success path.

Hyeri sold rebuilt property for 3 billion KRW profit

According to a Korean media report on April 7, In December 2020, the Girl’s Day member purchased a 245.3m² building with land in Gangnam-gu’s Yeoksam-dong area in Seoul. The old building, situated 4 floors above the ground was estimated at 4.39 billion Korean won for the land alone.

On March 30, 2021, Hyeri paid the balance and made the purchase through a real estate corporation she established. Shortly after, she received permission to reconstruct the building.

In June of that year, the reconstruction began and the currently completed building has a floor area of 499.88㎡.

With newly rebuilt four floors above the ground, the property is now expected to be at more than 7.5 billion won market price, earning the actress a substantial profit of around 3 billion won.

The report by Money Today further suggested that following the reconstruction, the Reply 1988 actress transferred the ownership by forming a collateral trust bond with Hana Asset Trust.

The building register revealed that the loan for the reconstruction and purchase was taken using the trust beneficiary certificate as collateral, so it doesn’t have any direct real estate mortgage.

However, as the reports appear, Hyeri’s decision to transfer the ownership was a choice to increase loan limits and partially reduce additional costs.

Upon the above news came to light, many media outlets crowned the actress as a real estate entrepreneur as her multiple ventures soar to success.

Know more about Hyeri

Lee Hyeri, better known by her stage name Hyeri made her debut as a K-pop idol with the group Girl’s Day, which was formed in 2010.

In 2012, she embarked on her acting career and rapidly rose to immense fame following her lead character in the popular slice-of-life drama Reply 1988 (2015). Her other notable lead roles include My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Moonshine (2021), May I Help You? (2022), and more.

Meanwhile, the singer-actress made multiple headlines in the last few weeks following her indirect involvement in the dating controversy surrounding Ryu Jun Yeol and actress Han So Hee. Hyeri, who broke up with the actor in November 2023, after a 7-year-long relationship got embroiled in the dispute following a cryptic Instagram story.

