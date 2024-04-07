Go Yoon Jung replaces Han So Hee as model for a bank following dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee the popular South Korean actress at the peak of her career got embroiled in a dating scandal with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The couple announced their breakup only after two weeks of their dating confirmation. In some new changes of pace, Go Yoon Jung has been chosen as Han So Hee’s replacement for the NH Bank model.

Go Yoon Jung lands a deal as the model for NH Bank instead of Han So Hee after dating disaster

Han So Hee recently found herself in the middle of a heated dating scandal with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The couple soon ended their short-lived relationship. Erstwhile it was speculated Han So Hee might lose brand deals following her dating scandal. However, it was clarified by brands that the timing of the contract ending was just unfortunate and not a result of the My Name actress’ dating scandal.

GoYoon Jung is the popular lead actress who played Jin Bu Yeon in Alchemy of Souls opposite Lee Jae Wook. Go Yoon Jung has been chosen as the model by Nonghyup Bank which Han So Hee has been endorsing since 2021. Their contract with the Nevertheless actress ended early this year and they have been on the lookout for a new face.

Also, it was reported that Kim Ji Won might replace Han So Hee as the model for a South Korean alcohol brand. Han So Hee was last seen playing Yoon Chae Ok in the thriller series Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo Joon. She will be reprising her role in the upcoming second season of the show. However, as expected Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol chose to depart from Delusion, their upcoming project together.

More about Go Yoon Jung’s recent activities

Go Yoon Jung is a South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences with her performances in K-dramas Alchemy of Souls, Sweet Home, Moving, and Death’s Game. The actress will be soon seen in the upcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated.

Go Yoon Jung’s upcoming medical drama Resident Playbook has been postponed indefinitely after unrest in medical societies in South Korea.

