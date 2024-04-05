Ryu Jun Yeol’s label C-JeS Studios buys off ex-girlfriend Hyeri’s agency Creative Group ING; Report

Ryu Jun Yeol, the star of Reply 1988 drama recently got embroiled in a dating controversy with My Name actress Han So Hee. His ex-girlfriend and the hit drama’s co-star Hyeri also got pulled into the whole dispute due to a post she made earlier when the rumors broke out. Weeks after the incident concluded its run, a new update regarding their agencies’ journey sparks intrigue.

Ryu Jun Yeol's agency C-JeS Studios reportedly acquires Hyeri's label Creative Group ING

On April 5, reports surfaced that Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-JeS Studios had bought off Hyeri’s label Creative Group ING. According to the update, the agency was purchased at a whopping amount of 1.3 billion KRW (around 80 million INR).

Notably, The Reply 1988 actress is the only star affiliated with her agency, and now she is expected to continue as a part of the new merging, until further announcement.

On this day, as the news broke out, fans were curious about whether this new step of their agencies hinted towards a reunion of the stars.

However, shortly after, netizens calmed down to discover that earlier C-JeS Studios and Creative Group ING both shared the stewardship of the same owner and the new action is more like a merging than taking over.

In addition, a new update from Creative Group ING clarified that the management will continue to stay separate despite C-JeS Studios’ new acquisition.

Recent controversy about Ryu Jun Yeol, Hyeri, and Han So Hee

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri have headlined the messy controversy that filled the news pages in the last few weeks. It all started when the actor was spotted vacating in Hawaii with actress Han So Hee, sparking dating rumors between the two. However, on the same day, Hyeri, who parted ways with the Reply 1988 co-star last November, putting an end to a 7-year-long relationship, shared an Instagram story. She penned down a caption, “It’s fun”, that fueled the controversy further.

What follows is a round of social media feud and apologies between her and Han So Hee. Soon after, Han So Hee confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, and 2 weeks later they broke up as well surrounded by many speculations and disputes.

Though the actor maintained his silence throughout the whole incident, his image was equally tarnished.

It was only expected that their agencies’ decision would contribute to the concluded controversy before it was discovered that Hyeri’s label is actually a subsidiary of C-JeS.

