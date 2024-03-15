Han So Hee allegedly takes a dig at Hyeri amid Ryu Jun Yeol dating rumors; fans react

Han So Hee who was last seen in the horror-thriller series Gyeongseong Creature, is a famous South Korean actress. She is known for her bold personality and never shies away from speaking her mind. Han So Hee has been shattering South Korean societal norms and standards regarding women, with not only her work but with the way she carries herself. In the latest news, she has been caught in the middle of Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating rumors along with Hyeri.

Han So Hee allegedly takes a dig at Hyeri amid Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating rumors; fans react

Han So Hee has been suddenly caught in dating rumors with Ryu Jun Yeol. This rumor caught fire when a tourist in Hawaii claimed to have seen both actors together cuddling. This in turn started the talks of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol to be reportedly spending a holiday together in Hawaii.

As these rumors surrounded the actors in the South Korean industry, Hyeri shared an Instagram story captioning it, "how funny" with a picture of what looks like a beach. Soon, after that story was uploaded, the Nevertheless actress shared an Instagram story that allegedly took a dig at Hyeri.

Han So Hee’s story with a puppy image was captioned that she does not like to interfere with people’s relationships and does not even make friends with them. The interesting point in the story was that she wrote at the end “It’s fun for me too." When fans saw Han So Hee’s story, they were swift to connect the dots. Many interpreted Han So Hee’s story as a reply to Hyeri’s story because it had similar captions.

More about Han So Hee

Han So Hee is a South Korean actress who began her career in 2017 with a minor role in Reunited Worlds. Her first main role was in the K-drama The World of The Married and then the lead in Nevertheless alongside Song Kang. Her last drama was Gyeongseong Creature besides Park Seo Joon. She is currently working on its second season. Some days ago, the My Name actress was in the headlines because of her alleged lash-out at the Boucheron party which was later denied by her agency.

