Han So Hee’s agency breaks silence over actress’ alleged outburst at Boucheron Party in Paris

Han So Hee, the My Name actress was recently making rounds with a not-so-pleasing image when a video of her sudden outburst at a brand part of Boucheron in Paris. The video was heavily shared by people and led to a lot of speculations as to why the My Name actress was so heavy with words that day. On February 29, a video of the Nevertheless actress shouting at someone to be quiet surfaced and was unsurprisingly viral in no time. But, as it turns out, the whole story is not what went around.

Han So Hee’s agency breaks silence over actress’ alleged outburst at the Boucheron Party

Han So Hee’s agency was prompt as earlier today they opened up about the video and the speculative outburst of the Nevertheless actress which has been going around lately. Clearing up about the incident, 9ato Entertainment explained a very large crowd was present at the event and an environment of concern regarding everyone’s safety was everywhere, everyone was highly cautious to avoid any mishaps. With Korean people, there were locals present as well so the communication gap was a hindrance.

Furthermore, they added staff was yelling at everyone to be careful so that the event went smoothly without any unfortunate accidents and safety was the top priority. The agency, clarifying the video, said it was deliberately cut only to show the abrupt outburst of Han So Hee, ignoring the reality that in the situation, everyone there was yelling at the highest. The actress did not shout at someone in particular, she is not at all that kind of a person her agency explained. Given the messy situation where everyone was shouting to create some kind of calm, the Nevertheless actress was trying to do the same.

The event ended very well, without any unfortunate happenings. The clip was an act of spreading false hatred against Han So Hee, based on nothing but twisted reality.

Han So Hee’s recent activities

Han Soo Hee, the renowned Korean actress who debuted with a minor role in Reunited Worlds and finally was recognized when she acted as Yeo Da Kyung in the drama The World of The Married. She recently starred in the music video of BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven. She was last seen in the Netflix original Gyeongseong Creature. At present, she is gearing up for the show’s second season which is set to release later this year.

