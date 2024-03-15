Han So Hee shares photos from Hawaii vacation amid dating rumors with Ryu Jun Yeol; SEE here

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were rumored to be dating as a fan claimed to have seen them together in Hawaii. Agencies of both actors denied the reports. The two actors are also in talks to join the historical horror drama Delusion. Han So Hee is known for her roles in dramas like Gyeongseong Creature, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Ryu Jun Yeol has worked on hits like Reply 1988, Lost, Lucky Romance and more.

Han So Hee posts from Hawaii trip amid rumors of dating Ryu Jun Yeol; Fans flock comment section

On March 15, there were reports of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating as a fan claimed to have spotted them on a Hawaii vacation. The agencies of both actors denied the rumors. Han So Hee took to Instagram and shared a few clicks from her Hawaii vacation. The actor shared a few pictures of herself and some of her experiences and she looked radiant always. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans flooded her comment sections asking for clarification regarding the rumors. On the other hand, many fans also appreciated her emo look in the pictures and praised her.

In November 2023, Ryu Jun Yeol and Girl'd Days' Hyeri were confirmed to have broken up. The two admitted to dating in March of 2017 as a South Korean media outlet revealed their pictures as they were out on a cute date by the riverside. Even before it was revealed that they were dating, the couple was a popular ship among fans as they appeared in the hit drama Reply 1988.

Advertisement

More about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

Ryu Jun Yeol debuted in 2015 with the drama The Producers and the film Socialphobia. Later that year he starred in Reply 1988 and rose to fame. His latest movie was The Night Owl. His latest project was Alienoind: Part 2.

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol spotted together in Hawaii sparking dating rumors; agencies swiftly deny allegations