Heavy Snow new poster: Han So Hee and Han Hae In reignite love on reuniting after years in LGBTQ film

Han So Hee, the popular South Korean actress who will soon be seen in the hit Gyeongseong Creature season 2, is simultaneously set to make her big screen debut with her upcoming LGTBQ movie Heavy Snow. Heavy Snow has revealed a new poster with a beautiful winter setting as Han So Hee and Han Hae In stand together. Heavy Snow has further confirmed the October release with the new poster.

On September 5, 2024, Han So Hee’s highly anticipated movie Heavy Snow revealed a new teaser poster.

In the poster, we see Han So Hee’s Seol waving her hand while dressed in a red coat, while Han Hae In’s Su An is just beside her. The poster further catches attention due to its otherworldly snowy set, with coniferous and pine trees laden with snow and a frozen lake with heavy snow blurring the scene to perfection.

Han So Hee and Han Hae In standing together in the winter setting increases anticipation for their chemistry and love story. Heavy Snow’s poster further reads, “On that day, we were buried in each other.” While another line confirms Heavy Snow’s theatrical release in South Korea in October, “Su An to Seol.”

Check out the Heavy Snow poster below:

Heavy Snow will further mark Han So Hee’s highly anticipated film debut. The movie was first premiered in May at the Jeonju International Film Festival in the Korean Competition category. At the time, tickets for the movie were sold out in just one minute.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee will portray a popular actress, Seol, who has been working since she was a child. But she is still confused about what she truly wants in life. When Seol meets Su An at a performing arts high school in Gangneung, a new story begins between these youths who are trying to discover their true selves.

As time passes, Seol and Su An go from friends to something more but never say their feelings out loud, and soon they get separated. When after years they reunite in a fateful encounter, they end up reigniting their love. Seol and Su An, after reuniting, finally face their unsaid feelings for each other.

