Han Sun Hwa, Uhm Tae Goo and Kwon Yul starrer My Sweet Mobster: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

My Sweet Mobster is an upcoming K-drama with an interesting romantic storyline with a fun love triangle that will surely entertain and make viewers laugh. The K-drama is being followed by fans even before its premiere as it brings back child-like innocence in a rom-com setting.

Release Date and Time of My Sweet Mobster

My Sweet Mobster will premiere on June 12, 2024, and will air new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

Where to Watch My Sweet Mobster?

My Sweet Mobster is set to premiere on JTBC in South Korea and will be available to stream on Rakuten Viki in selected regions.

Genre

Romantic Comedy

Plot

My Sweet Mobster is a heartwarming romantic comedy full of exciting twists and turns. The storyline focuses on a funny and endearing love triangle that will form between Seo Ji Hwan, Go Eun Ha, and Jang Hyun Woo.

The plot follows Seo Ji Hwan, who is a former gangster but has overcome his past to become CEO of a successful company called Thirsty Deer. He has not dated anyone and spends most of his time working and taking care of his company and employees. He is used to keeping his true feelings under wraps and holding a stoic expression.

On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a bubbly woman who is a kid’s content creator. She is expressive when it comes to her feelings and love for children. She is genuine in what she does and focuses on bringing joy to children without expensive toys.

Go Eun Ha’s appearance in Seo Ji Hwan’s life brings about big changes, and he finds himself helplessly drawn to her. She meets him accidentally by hurting him during one of her part-time jobs.

Meanwhile, Jang Hyun Woo is a prosecutor whose sole motto is to punish criminals. But he, like Go Eun Ha, loves kids, which brings them closer and opens the path for an interesting love triangle between the three.

Cast

My Sweet Mobster brings a bundle of joy just like its promising and fun storyline.

Uhm Tae Goo, known for mainly playing action-driven and serious roles in the movie Night in Paradise and K-dramas Hometown and Save Me 2, will be seen taking the role of Seo Ji Hwan.

Seo Ji Hwan is an ex-gangster who now runs a social enterprise called Thirsty Deer. He helps people like him after they get released from prison and gives them jobs at his company to turn a new leaf. He is rather closed-off when it comes to women, feelings, and kids.

Taking the female lead as Go Eun Ha is Han Sun Hwa, who is known for her role in Work Later, Drink Now. Go Eun Ha is known as ‘Mini Unnie’ as a kid’s content creator. She believes in finding joy without expensive toys. Her YouTube channel is not famous, so she meets fuss from her production company. Regardless, she stays resilient.

Finally, Kwon Yul is known for Dali & Cocky Prince, ongoing drama Connection, and No, Thank You. He will portray the righteous prosecutor Jang Hyun Woo, who works at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office. He supports Go Eun Ha’s YouTube channel and loves kids just like her. But he firmly believes that change does not come to people easily and is always on the lookout for Seo Ji Hwan, who helps ex-convicts.

Supporting Cast

Park Jae Chan, who is best known for the BL K-drama Semantic Error, will be playing Seo Dong Hee, who works with Seo Ji Hwan. Kim Hyun Jin will be seen as Thirst Deer’s general manager, Baek Do Hong. Meanwhile, Moon Ji In will play Gu Eun Ha’s best friend and confidant, Gu Mi Ho.

Along with them, viewers will see Lee Yoo Joon as Jung Man Ho, Moon Dong Hyuk as Yang Hong Gi, and Yang Hyun Min as Gwak Jae Su.

My Sweet Mobster will be premiering soon, so get ready to indulge in some romance and comedy and find your inner child through this exciting K-drama.

