(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon to join Hwang In Yeop as special MC at KCON Germany 2024; solo performance confirmed

Miyeon, the popuK-pop idol, and member of the highly popular K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has been confirmed to join Hwang In Yeop as KCON Germany 2024’s special MC. The (G)I-DLE member will also perform a special solo stage at the music show.

On September 2, 2024, KCON Germany 2024 confirmed Miyeon of (G)I-DLE as the special MC for the show. Miyeon will be the special MC for the M Countdown portion of KCON Germany.

The (G)I-DLE member will be joining Hwang In Yeop, who was previously announced as the main host for KCON Germany 2024.

Miyeon is famous for being the only longest-serving MC of Mnet’s famous music show M Countdown from 2021 to 2023. Miyeon has also been confirmed to perform a solo stage where she will perform her self-composed song SKY WALKING. The song was first performed by Miyeon during (G)I-DLE’s World Tour iDOL concert in Seoul on August 3, 2024.

Check out KCON Germany 2024’s announcement with Miyeon as a special MC here:

Miyeon is a singer, songwriter, actress, and member of the popular K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE. She is also known for giving voice to Ahri in the virtual group K/DA.

Miyeon debuted with (G)I-DLE on May 2, 2018, with their first mini album I am alongside the lead lead track LATATA. She later marked her acting debut by landing the lead role in the K-drama Replay: The Moment where she portrayed Yoo Hayoung, a YouTuber. She also sang several OSTs for the show including Dreaming About You and How To Love.

Advertisement

The K-pop star released her first solo OST for Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s Tale of the Nine Tailed titled My Destiny in November 2020.

Miyeon finally marked her solo debut with the release of her first EP MY on April 27, 2022, alongside the hit lead track Drive which simultaneously also won her first music show win. Other than this, she has sung OSTs for hit K-dramas like Love To Hate You, My Dearest, Adult Trainee, and Moonshine. Most recently, she released an original soundtrack for My Sibling’s Romance titled You and I.

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and aespa’s Winter to experience rural life in new variety show City Z Goes to the Countryside