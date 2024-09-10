Busan International Film Festival 2024: Park Bo Young, Chun Woo Hee, Sol Kyung Gu and Hwang Jung Min to be part of Actors' House

Park Bo Young, Chun Woo Hee, Sol Kyung Gu and Hwang Jung Min have been confirmed to be a part of the Actors' House at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. Actors' House is the film festival's flagship event, which marks its fourth anniversary this year. It sheds deeper light on the world of contemporary actors' work with honest stories.

Park Bo Young made her debut in 2006 with the drama Secret Campus. The actress gained popularity in 2012 with the film A Warewolf Boy. Over the years, she has starred in various hits like Strong Woman Bong Soon, Oh My Ghost, Hot Young Bloods, Doom At Your Service, and Abyss. Her latest drama Daily Dose of Sunshine earned her awards for her portrayal of a nurse in the psychiatric ward.

Chun Woo Hee made her debut in 2004 with the film Love So Divine. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with the series The Woman Who Still Wants to Marry. She has appeared in hits like The Wailing, Unlocked, Be Melodramatic, Rustle, The Beauty Inside, and many more. She recently appeared in The Atypical Family and The 8 Show.

Sol Kyung Gu has acted in many films like Kill Biksoon, The Boys, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations and many more. Hyper Knife would mark his third K-drama project. He has been in the industry since 1996. He recently took the lead in the Netflix drama The Whielwind.

Hwang Jung Min is a popular actor who debuted in 1990 with the film The General's Son. He has worked in popular projects like Narco-Saints, The Battleship Island and more. His latest projects include I, Executioner and Mission Cross.

