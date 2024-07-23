Happy Birthday Hwasa: Maria, TWIT, I Love My Body, more; exploring MAMAMOO member's unique discography

Hwasa, born Ahn Hye Jin on July 23, 1995, is a force to be reckoned with in K-pop. She first gained acclaim as a member of MAMAMOO in 2014, but her solo career truly shines with her fearless approach to music and performance. Her 2019 debut single TWIT topped charts and showcased her unique voice and bold style.

Following this, Hwasa released her debut EP Maria in 2020, which included the hit single Maria and solidified her status as a solo artist with its powerful blend of confidence and vulnerability. In 2020, she also joined Refund Sisters, with their hit Don't Touch Me topping charts and proving her versatility. Moreover, in the same year, Hwasa collaborated with Dua Lipa for a remix of the latter’s hit track Physical.

Her 2021 EP Guilty Pleasure featured the vibrant track I'm a B, further demonstrating her dynamic artistry. More recently, Hwasa joined forces with Loco for the sultry single Somebody and released I Love My Body in 2023, which soared on the Circle Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. Her latest release, Chili, for Street Woman Fighter 2, continues to showcase her innovative spirit and passion for pushing boundaries in music.

A revisit to Hwasa’s solo hits in celebration of her birthday

1. TWIT

Hwasa's debut solo single TWIT, released on February 13, 2019, is a bold statement of individuality and empowerment. With its catchy pop melody and vibrant blend of trap beats and tropical house, the track showcases Hwasa's unique vocal prowess.

The song's lyrics, featuring a mix of playful and assertive lines, address a fool who is blind to their own shortcomings, emphasizing self-worth and independence. TWIT not only topped South Korean charts but also made waves internationally, establishing Hwasa’s position as a standout solo artist in K-pop.

2. Maria

Hwasa’s hit song Maria, released on June 29, 2020, is a powerful dance anthem that blends trap, synth, and Latin pop with raw emotion. The song captures the isolation and pressure of fame, as Hwasa sings about suppressing her emotions and standing resilient in the face of public scrutiny.

Its catchy beat and poignant lyrics earned it a top spot on the Gaon Charts and numerous awards, including Best Digital Song and Song of the Year. Maria not only highlights Hwasa's musical versatility but also her ability to turn personal struggles into an empowering message.

3. I’m a B

I’m a B is a bold and playful track by Hwasa from her single album Guilty Pleasure, released on November 24, 2021. With a clever twist on the Korean word “bit”, meaning “light,” the song also hints at the English “bitch,” adding a cheeky edge.

Hwasa uses this duality to reflect on her unapologetic, fierce persona and the challenges of her career. The R&B and dance-infused track combines catchy beats with raw, self-empowering lyrics, showcasing Hwasa’s signature blend of confidence and introspection.

4. I Love My Body

Hwasa’s single I Love My Body, released on September 6, 2023, marked a vibrant new chapter under P NATION. This empowering anthem celebrates self-love and body positivity with infectious energy and uplifting lyrics. The song’s upbeat rhythm and bold message encourage listeners to embrace their bodies and radiate joy.

Hwasa's powerful delivery and fresh beats make I Love My Body both a personal declaration and an inspiring call for self-acceptance and happiness. This track reaffirmed Hwasa's role as a fearless advocate for self-love in the music industry.

5. Chili

Hwasa’s newest release Chili, released on October 4, 2023, ignites a fiery dancefloor with its bold Moombahton beats and minimalistic flair. Written and composed by Hwasa herself, the track is a tantalizing mix of spicy rhythms and sharp vocals that burst with energy.

Reuniting with producer Park Woo Sang, known for his work on hits like Maria and TWIT, Hwasa delivers a song that embodies the complex flavors of chili; spicy, tangy, and vibrant. Chili captures her signature fierceness, turning every beat into a dance-worthy declaration of individuality.

