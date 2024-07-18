MAMAMOO's Hwasa is 'working hard' for her comeback in August; confirms new music on Lee Eun Ji's radio show

MAMAMOO's Hwasa is gearing up to captivate fans once again with new music, as revealed during her recent appearance on KBS Cool FM's radio program Lee Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza. Known for her dynamic solo career alongside group activities, she shared her unique methods for boosting energy and hinted at a delayed comeback, now slated for late August, citing the Paris Olympics as a factor.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa gears up for August comeback

On July 18 KST, MAMAMOO's talented member and renowned soloist Hwasa made an appearance on Lee Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza, where she shared insights into her personal routines and upcoming plans. The radio show's theme, Please Take Care of My Tension, prompted Hwasa to reveal her techniques for boosting energy, including listening to upbeat music and watching Beyoncé's electrifying concert clips, particularly from Homecoming, which she described as her personal source of inspiration.

Excitement peaked among fans as Hwasa also disclosed her preparations for new music. Despite initially aiming for a mid-July comeback, she announced a slight delay, now targeting a release in late August due to scheduling considerations related to the Paris Olympics. This news prompted mixed reactions from fans eagerly anticipating her return as she said, "I am working hard on my comeback. But the fans are crying, because I originally told them that it would be in mid-July, but with the Paris Olympics coming up, it will be pushed back until late August."

Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence, Hwasa continues to captivate audiences, both as a soloist and a member of MAMAMOO. Her upcoming release promises to showcase her distinctive musical style and further solidify her status as a versatile artist in the K-pop industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details and teasers as Hwasa gears up for her highly anticipated comeback later this summer.

Hwasa, who debuted as a MAMAMOO member in 2014, continues to shine brightly in the K-pop scene with her dynamic performances and bold musical style. Recently, she delighted fans with her captivating stage presence at the WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024, where she flaunted her powerful vocals and mesmerizing dance moves.

Known for her fearless persona, Hwasa's performance left a lasting impression, reinforcing her reputation as a versatile artist. With her recent activities and upcoming fan-con tour, she remains a force to be reckoned with, consistently pushing boundaries and captivating audiences worldwide.

