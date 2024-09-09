THE BLACK LABEL's first ever girl group MOEVV's debut music video MEOW crosses 10 million views in two days

MEOVV is THE BLACK LABEL's first girl group who made their debut on September 6 with their track MEOW along with the music video. The group had been attracting a lot of attention from fans even before their debut, as it is the agency's first girl group. The BLACK LABEL is also home to popular artists like BLACKPINK's Rosé, Park Bo Gum, BIGBANG's Taeyang and more.

On September 8, MEOVV's debut music video, MEOW, surpassed 10 million views on YouTube. This proves the group's global impact, which is headed by producers like Teddy. MEOVV consists of five members, including Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin, and Ella. The group's name MEOVV stands for 'My Eyes Open VVide'. Despite receiving mixed reactions on the debut track and music video, the impact of the rookie group cannot be discounted.

THE BLACK LABEL is a South Korean entertainment company founded in 2015 by producers Teddy Park and Kush, who were longtime collaborators with YG Entertainment. Originally a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, THE BLACK LABEL was given the status of associate company which operates independently, focusing on music production, artist management, and talent development. Known for its distinct style that blends K-pop with hip-hop and R&B influences, THE BLACK LABEL has produced hits for top artists like BLACKPINK and BIGBANG.

In December 2022, BIGBANG's Taeyang signed his contract with the label for his solo activities while he will also be actively a part of BIGBANG. In January 2023, actor Park Bo Gum, who is known for Reply 1988 and Record of Youth, also joined the agency. In June 2024, the label announced that BLACKPINK's Rosé also signed with the agency while continuing her activities with BLACKPINK.

Advertisement

Jeon Somi, Loren, R.Tee and many more artists are also managed by THE BLACK LABEL.

ALSO READ: BOYNEXTDOOR records 810K pre-order sales for third mini-album 19.99, surpassing second EP HOW