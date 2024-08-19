MEOVV: Everything you need to know about THE BLACK LABEL's first ever girl group

THE BLACK LABEL had announced earlier this February that they would be launching a new group which would also be the agency's first girl group ever. The agency is home to popular artists like BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jeon Somi, BIGBANG's Taeyang and actors like Park Bo Gum, Lee Jong Won and more. Here is everything to know about the upcoming girl group, from speculations to facts.

THE BLACK LABEL announced first ever girl group

In February 2024, THE BLACK LABEL announced that they would be launching their first-ever group. They stated that the girl group that THE BLACK LABEL is producing is making preparations with the goal of making their debut in 2024. This was an exciting announcement for fans as they expressed their anticipation for the upcoming girl group.

Speculated members of girl group

The latest teaser unveiled this August showed five cats on top of THE BLACK LABEL building. This hints at the number of members who will be included in the group. Earlier it was speculated that there would be seven members in the new group. Rumors also speculate that more than 7 members who were a part of the 'debut team' which was revealed earlier this year did not make the final lineup.

According to Netizens, MEOVV will include 4 overseas Korean and 1 domestic Korean. The agency's popular trainees Ella Gross (Korean-American/German), Bailey Sok (Korean-American), and Chloe Lee (Korean-American) are expected to be a part of the girl group.

Recent rumors also suggest that former R U Next? contestant Lee Youngseo also made it to the final lineup.

Ella was born on December 1, 2008. She was in Los Angeles and joined THE BLACK LABEL in 2018. She is a fan of BLACKPINK and BIGBANG.

Bailey was born on February 24, 2004. She is from Orange County, California. She is a popular hip-hop dancer and has been choreographing since she was 15.

Chloe was born in 2005. She was a former trainee of YG Entertainment. She has modelled for an Adidas advertisement.

Agency announces MEOVV's debut

On August 16, THE BLACK LABEL announced the debut of their new girl group MEOVV. The agency's first-ever girl group would be marking their debut in the latter half of 2024. The official social media handles and logos for the group were also unveiled.

More about THE BLACK LABEL

THE BLACK LABEL is a South Korean entertainment company founded in 2015 by producers Teddy Park and Kush, who were longtime collaborators with YG Entertainment. Originally a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, THE BLACK LABEL was given the status of associate company which operates independently, focusing on music production, artist management, and talent development. Known for its distinct style that blends K-pop with hip-hop and R&B influences, THE BLACK LABEL has produced hits for top artists like BLACKPINK and BIGBANG.

In December 2022, BIGBANG's Taeyang signed his contract with the label for his solo activities while he will also be actively a part of BIGBANG. In January 2023, actor Park Bo Gum, who is known for Reply 1988 and Record of Youth, also joined the agency. In June 2024, the label announced that BLACKPINK's Rosé also signed with the agency while continuing her activities with BLACKPINK.

Jeon Somi, Loren, R.Tee and many more artists are also managed by THE BLACK LABEL.

