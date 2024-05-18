Cillian Murphy to Make Surprising Return in 28 Years Later; Sony Chairman Confirms

After starring in a huge hit and cult zombie movie, Cillian Murphy is set to make a return for the third installment in the trilogy. 28 Years Later, is where Danny Boyle is set to bring about the tale of a zombie apocalypse. Not only that but the movie will also have the lead actor back on its roster, who was at the beginning of it all.

Cillian Murphy is coming back for 28 Years Later

While there have been a number of premiers of great movies, from acclaimed directors, the Cannes Film Festival 2024 also became a platform where Sony Pictures chairman spilled a few beans about Danny Boyle's upcoming horror movie 28 Years Later.

Providing the latest insights into the follow-up zombie movie, Tom Rothman gave a huge surprise to the fanatics of zombie tales. The chairman of Sony Motion Pictures Group was asked if the Oppenheimer star would have a role in the upcoming thriller flick, 28 Years Later.

Talking about Cillian Murphy, on Friday, during the ongoing and one of the most prestigious film festivals, Rothman, stated in his interview with Deadline, "Yes, but in a surprising way and in a way that grows, let me put it that way.

The executive went on to add that this upcoming project is Danny Boyle’s one of the best works. Speaking during the grand event he also stated that this movie is also “combined with a very commercial genre,” comparing it to Baby Driver where Edgar Wright portrayed a similar style.

Rothman concluded his statement by saying, “Sometimes when you put a real signature director into a commercial arena, it elevates it."

About 28 Years Later

The follow-up movie 28 Years Later was announced recently by Sony. The stated film will follow 2007’s 28 Weeks Later and will be released in theaters in June 2025, becoming a summer blockbuster.

While this announcement was made of the third installment, Cillian Murphy was named as the executive producer for the film. Murphy played the character called Jim in the very first installment of the aforementioned zombie series, 28 Days Later.

Jim happens to be a bicycle courier boy, who wakes up from a coma, only to learn that a virus that descends from animals has affected a huge amount of the human population. This virus has turned humans into zombies, against whom Cillian Mruphy’s Jim and other survivors must fight.

It has still not been revealed if Murphy would play the same character in the anticipated summer hit 28 Years Later.

