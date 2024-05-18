Abhishek Kumar rose to fame from his stint in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey-produced daily soap Udaariyaan. After receiving much affection from the audience, Abhishek was next seen in Salman Khan's biggest controversial show, Bigg Boss 17, where he emerged as the first-runner due to his strong gameplay and modest attitude.

After giving much thought to accepting the offer of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek has now signed the dotted lines. However, in a recent media interaction with Zoom, Abhishek revealed the reason Samarth Jurel backed off from the show.

Why has Samarth Jurel backed off from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Ahead of the start of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Samarth Jurel has withdrawn his name from the final list of contestants, which has created a buzz in the telly town. However, in a recent conversation with the aforementioned publication, Abhishek Kumar disclosed that Samarth has a leg injury.

Abhishek expressed his thoughts on how he would have vibed with Samarth on the show if he hadn’t backed off. He further stated, “I think injured stunts krne theek baat bhi nhi hai. Toh next time kar lega wo (I guess it is not appropriate to perform stunts with the injury, it’s fine he will do it next time).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kumar shared that he was shocked when he heard Jurel backed off Rohit Shetty’s show.

However, in the latest exclusive of Pinkvilla, a close source stated that the 23-year-old actor’s contract has been terminated, and he is going to his hometown. He will not be participating in the show. And will also not be part of the press meet organized for all the contestants of the forthcoming season of KKK14.

Abhishek’s reaction to Mannara joining KKK14

The Udaariyaan actor’s reaction to Mannara Chopra joining KKK14 reflected how hard he wants her on the stunt-based reality show. Stating which he said, “Ji agar aa jaye to bahut achi baat hai kyuki, maza ayega uske sath aur, expressions humen bhaut ache dekhne ko milenge (It would be great if she comes on the show. It will be very entertaining and we will get to see many expressions).” He signs off enacting Mannara.

More about Abhishek-Samarth compatibility

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel have been seen sharing a hateful bond in Bigg Boss 17, as Abhishek once dated Isha Malviya while Samarth was dating her at that time. Things got worse between the duo, and Abhishek slapped the 23-year-old star on the show, further facing a one-day elimination. Later, Samarth accepted his mistake of provoking Kumar.

However, outside the show, the duo started sharing a brotherly bond. In an interview, Samarth also stated that the Udaariyaan actor even wished him on his birthday and asked if he was alright after his breakup with Isha Malviya.

ALSO READ: Host Siddharth Kak reveals ‘90s show Surabhi created THIS record owing to the show’s popularity